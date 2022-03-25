SentinelOne

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Minimum WARP version required Zero Trust plans External link icon Open external link macOS, Windows, Linux WARP with Gateway macOS: 1.4.27, Windows: 1.4.25.0 All plans

Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if SentinelOne External link icon Open external link is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

​​ Configuring the Cloudflare integration

Before you start, make sure SentinelOne is installed on your machine.