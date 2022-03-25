Require WARP

This device posture attribute will check for all versions of WARP, including the consumer version.

Cloudflare Zero Trust enables you to restrict access to your applications to devices running the Cloudflare WARP client. This allows you to flexibly ensure that a user’s traffic is secure and encrypted before allowing access to a resource protected behind Cloudflare Zero Trust.

The process involves two steps:

Setting up Require WARP as a device posture check. Adding the check to new or existing Zero Trust policies to enforce the check for one or more of your applications.

​​ Set up a device posture check

On your Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to My Team > Devices > Device Posture. Select WARP. Click Save.

You are now ready to start requiring WARP for your Access applications.

​​ Add the check to a Zero Trust policy

On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Access > Applications. Locate the application for which you want to require WARP. Click Edit. To have an existing policy require WARP, click Edit for that specific policy. Then, add an Include or Require rule with the option WARP selected. Click Save rule.

Before granting access to the application, your policy will now check that the user is running the WARP client on their machine.