OS Version
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|All
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device’s operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than a given Semver version. The version formation must be specified as a valid Semver (for example,
x.x.x or
1.2.0).
To enable the OS version check:
- On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
- Click +Add.
- Select OS version.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Combine the Operating system, Operator, and Value fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match.
- Click Save.
Determine the OS Version
Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS Version posture check expects.
On macOS
- Open a terminal window.
- Use the
defaultscommand to check for the value of
SystemVersionStampAsString.defaults read loginwindow SystemVersionStampAsString
On Windows
- Open a Powershell window.
- Use the
Get-CimInstancecommand to get the version property of the
Win32_OperatingSystemclass.(Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem).version
On Linux
Linux currently relies on the system Kernel version instead of a specific distro version. For the OS Version check to work, the kernel version must be converted to a valid SemVer.
- Open a Terminal window.
- Run the
uname -rcommand to get the complete version.
- The valid SemVer would be the first 3 whole numbers of the output you obtain in the previous step. For instance, if the command above returned
5.14.0-25.el9.x86_64, the valid SemVer would be
5.14.0.uname -r