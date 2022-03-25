Cloudflare Docs
The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device’s operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than a given Semver version. The version formation must be specified as a valid Semver (for example, x.x.x or 1.2.0).

To enable the OS version check:

  1. On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
  2. Click +Add.
  3. Select OS version.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Combine the Operating system, Operator, and Value fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match.
  6. Click Save.

Determine the OS Version

Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS Version posture check expects.

On macOS

  1. Open a terminal window.
  2. Use the defaults command to check for the value of SystemVersionStampAsString.
    defaults read loginwindow SystemVersionStampAsString

On Windows

  1. Open a Powershell window.
  2. Use the Get-CimInstance command to get the version property of the Win32_OperatingSystem class.
    (Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem).version

On Linux

Linux currently relies on the system Kernel version instead of a specific distro version. For the OS Version check to work, the kernel version must be converted to a valid SemVer.

  1. Open a Terminal window.
  2. Run the uname -r command to get the complete version.
  3. The valid SemVer would be the first 3 whole numbers of the output you obtain in the previous step. For instance, if the command above returned 5.14.0-25.el9.x86_64, the valid SemVer would be 5.14.0.
    uname -r