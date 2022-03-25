OS Version

The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device’s operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than a given Semver version. The version formation must be specified as a valid Semver (for example, x.x.x or 1.2.0 ).

To enable the OS version check:

On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture. Click +Add. Select OS version. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Combine the Operating system, Operator, and Value fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match. Click Save.

​​ Determine the OS Version

Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS Version posture check expects. You must ensure the version is entered is a valid x.x.x Semver. If the command below only returns a value of x.x , you must append a .0 so the complete version follows the x.x.0 format.

​​ On macOS

Open a terminal window. Use the defaults command to check for the value of SystemVersionStampAsString . defaults read loginwindow SystemVersionStampAsString

​​ On Windows

Open a Powershell window. Use the Get-CimInstance command to get the version property of the Win32_OperatingSystem class. (Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem).version

​​ On Linux

Linux currently relies on the system Kernel version instead of a specific distro version. For the OS Version check to work, the kernel version must be converted to a valid SemVer.