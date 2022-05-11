Microsoft Graph
Device posture with Microsoft Graph and Intune requires an Intune license, the device to be managed by Microsoft Endpoint Management and the Cloudflare WARP client to be deployed on your devices. For this integration to function, our service-to-service posture check relies on the serial_number being the same in both clients. Follow the instructions below to set up he integration.
Obtain Microsoft Graph Settings
The following values are required:
- TBD
To retrieve those values:
- TBD
Configure the provider on the Zero Trust dashboard
- Go to Settings > Devices > Device posture providers and click Add new.
- Select Microsoft.
- Give your provider a name. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection.
- TBD
What is checked
This check relies on information from the Microsoft Graph API. Please reference Microsoft’s ComplianceState and windowsDefenderScanActionResult documentation for more information on what each field means.