Firewall

The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

To enable the Firewall check:

On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture. Click +Add. Select Firewall. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Toggle on the Enable firewall check switch. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.

​​ How the Zero Trust client determines that Firewall is running

Operating systems determine Firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the client determines if the firewall is enabled.

​​ On macOS

Open System Preferences and navigate to Security & Privacy. Verify that Firewall is On.

​​ On Windows