Firewall

Feature availability
Operating SystemsWARP mode requiredZero Trust plans
macOS, WindowsWARP with GatewayAll plans

The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

To enable the Firewall check:

  1. On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
  2. Click +Add.
  3. Select Firewall.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Select your operating system.
  6. Toggle on the Enable firewall check switch.
  7. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.

How the Zero Trust client determines that Firewall is running

Operating systems determine Firewall configuration in various ways. Follow the steps below to understand how the client determines if the firewall is enabled.

On macOS

  1. Open System Preferences and navigate to Security & Privacy.
  2. Verify that Firewall is On.

On Windows

  1. Open a Powershell window.
  2. Run the Get-NetFirewallProfile -Name Public command to check the Firewall status of your public interface.
  3. Look for the value of Enabled which must be set to True.
    Get-NetFirewallProfile -Name Public