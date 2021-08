Firewall (beta)

The Firewall device posture attribute ensures that a firewall is running on a device.

To enable the Firewall check:

On the Teams Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture. Click +Add. Select Firewall. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Toggle on the Enable firewall check switch. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.