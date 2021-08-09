File Check
The File Check device posture attribute checks for the presence of a file on a device.
|Prerequisites
|This check is supported on: Windows, macOS, Linux
|This check is not supported on: Chrome, Android, or iOS
To enable File Check:
On the Teams Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
Click +Add.
Select File Check.
Enter a descriptive name for the check.
Select your operating system.
Enter a file path (for example:
c:\my folder\myfile.exe).
Next, you can choose to enter a Signing certificate thumbprint.
Adding this information will enable the check to ensure that the file was signed by the expected software developer.
You can also opt to enter a SHA-256 value.
This enables the check to ensure the integrity of the binary file on the device.
Click Save.
Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.
Determine the signing thumbprint
The process to determine the signing thumbprint of a file varies depending on the operating system. This is how you would look up the signing thumbprint of the Cloudflare WARP application on macOS and Windows.
On macOS
Create a directory.$ ~/Desktop % mkdir tmp$ ~/Desktop % cd tmp
Run the following command to extract certificates for the WARP application:$ ~/Desktop/tmp % codesign -d --extract-certificates "/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP" Executable=/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP
Next, run the following commant to extract the SHA1 thumbprint:$ ~/Desktop/tmp % openssl x509 -inform DER -in codesign0 -fingerprint -sha1 -noout | tr -d :SHA1 Fingerprint=FE2C359D79D4CEAE6BDF7EFB507326C6B4E2436E
On Windows
- Open a PowerShell window.
- Use the
Get-AuthenticodeSignaturecommand to find the thumbprint. For example:
Get-AuthenticodeSignature -FilePath c:\myfile.exe
Determine the SHA-256 value
The SHA-256 value almost always changes between versions of a file/application.
On macOS
- Open a Terminal window.
- Use the
shasumcommand to find the SHA256 value of the file. For example:
$ shasum -a 256 myfile
On Windows
- Open a PowerShell window.
- Use the
get-filehashcommand to find the SHA256 value of the file. For example:
get-filehash -path "C:\myfile.exe" -Algorithm SHA256 | format-list