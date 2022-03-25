Domain Joined

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

To enable the Domain Joined check:

On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture. Click +Add. Select Domain Joined. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Enter the domain you want Domain Joined to check for. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.