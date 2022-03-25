Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-One
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Domain Joined

Feature availability
Operating SystemsWARP mode requiredZero Trust plans
WindowsWARP with GatewayAll plans

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

To enable the Domain Joined check:

  1. On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
  2. Click +Add.
  3. Select Domain Joined.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Enter the domain you want Domain Joined to check for.
  6. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.

Validate the domain value on your Windows device

  1. Open a Powershell window.
  2. Run the (Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain command to determine the value of your domain.
    (Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain