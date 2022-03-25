Domain Joined
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|Windows
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.
To enable the Domain Joined check:
- On the Zero Trust Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
- Click +Add.
- Select Domain Joined.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Enter the domain you want Domain Joined to check for.
- Click Save.
Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.
Validate the domain value on your Windows device
- Open a Powershell window.
- Run the
(Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domaincommand to determine the value of your domain.(Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem).Domain