Domain Joined (beta)

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows domain.

Prerequisites This check is supported on: Windows This check is not supported on: macOS, Linux, Chrome, Android, or iOS

To enable the Domain Joined check:

On the Teams Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture. Click +Add. Select Domain Joined. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Enter the domain you want Domain Joined to check for. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.