Domain Joined (beta)
The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows domain.
|Prerequisites
|This check is supported on: Windows
|This check is not supported on: macOS, Linux, Chrome, Android, or iOS
To enable the Domain Joined check:
- On the Teams Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
- Click +Add.
- Select Domain Joined.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Enter the domain you want Domain Joined to check for.
- Click Save.
Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.