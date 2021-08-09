Skip to content
Domain Joined (beta)

The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows domain.

Prerequisites
This check is supported on: Windows
This check is not supported on: macOS, Linux, Chrome, Android, or iOS

To enable the Domain Joined check:

  1. On the Teams Dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
  2. Click +Add.
  3. Select Domain Joined.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Enter the domain you want Domain Joined to check for.
  6. Click Save.

Your device posture attribute is now visible on the Device posture page.