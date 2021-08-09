CrowdStrike

Cloudflare for Teams can check if CrowdStrike External link icon Open external link is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Prerequisites The WARP client installed on a user machine and updated to the latest version (minimum version required - Windows: 1.4.25.0, macOS: 1.4.27) CrowdStrike installed on a user machine

​ Configuring the Cloudflare integration