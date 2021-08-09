Carbon Black

Cloudflare for Teams can check if Carbon Black External link icon Open external link is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Prerequisites The WARP client installed on a user machine and updated to the latest version (minimum version required - macOS: Version 1.4.34 and Windows: Version 1.4.33.0) Carbon Black installed on a user machine

​ Configuring the Cloudflare integration