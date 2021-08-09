Carbon Black
Cloudflare for Teams can check if Carbon Black is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.
|Prerequisites
|The WARP client installed on a user machine and updated to the latest version (minimum version required - macOS: Version 1.4.34 and Windows: Version 1.4.33.0)
|Carbon Black installed on a user machine
Configuring the Cloudflare integration
On the Teams dashboard, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture.
Select +Add.
Select Carbon Black.
You will be prompted for the following information:
- Name: A unique identifier for this Carbon Black device posture check
- Operating system: You’ll need to configure one posture check per operating system (macOS and Windows currently supported)
- Application Path: Enter the full path to the Carbon Black process to be checked (for example,
c:\program files\CarbonBlack\CarbonBlack.exe)
- Certificate thumbprint (optional): The thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from Carbon Black and is the recommended way to validate the process
- SHA256 checksum (optional): Used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary. This verifies the binary exactly matches the one you expect to be there. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to Carbon Black, as this will change between versions
Once you have configured your Carbon Black instance, you can then add Carbon Black device posture checks to any application protected by Access.