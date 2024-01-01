Set up with Microsoft 365

This guide will instruct you through setting up Microsoft Office 365 with Email Security via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account ↗ .

. A domain to protect.

Enable Email Security via the dashboard

To enable Email Security:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Monitoring. If you are a first time user, select Contact sales. Otherwise, select Connect an integration.

Continue with Enable Microsoft integration for the next steps.

Enable Microsoft integration

To enable Microsoft integration:

Name integration: Add your integration name, then select Continue. Authorize integration: Select Authorize . Selecting Authorize will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address.

. Selecting will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address. Once you enter your email address, select Next .

. After selecting Next, the system will show a dialog box with a list of requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize Email Security. Upon authorization, you will be redirected to a page where you can review details and enroll integration. Review details: Review your integration details, then: Select Complete ES set up where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves.

where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves. Select Continue to ES.

Continue with Connect your domains for the next steps.

Connect your domains

On the Set up Email Security page, you will be able to connect your domains. To connect your domains:

Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue. (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Configure auto-move: Refer to Auto-moves to configure auto-moves. Review details: Review your connected domains, then select Go to domains.

Your domains are now connected successfully.

Connect new domains

To connect new domains:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Zero Trust. Select Email security. Select Settings. On the Integrated domains page, select Connect a domain. Select the domains you want Email Security to scan. Select Save.

Prevent Cloudflare from scanning a domain

If you want to prevent Cloudflare from scanning a domain:

On the Integrated domains page, select the domain you do not want to be scanned. Select the three dots > Stop scanning.

View an integration

To view the integration for each connected domain:

Select a domain. Select the three dots > View integration.

Once you have set up Email Security to scan through your inbox, Email Security will display detailed information about your inbox. Refer to Monitor your inbox to learn more.