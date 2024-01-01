Manage users in your directory

Email Security allows you to view and manage the impersonation registry status of your users directory.

On the MS directory page, select Users.

Add users to registry

To add a single user to the registry:

Select the name you want to add. Select the three dots > Add to registry.

To add multiple users to the registry at once:

Select the names you want to add to the registry. Select the Action dropdown list. Select Add to registry.

Remove users from registry

Email Security allows you to remove users from the registry.

To remove a single user from the registry:

Select the name you want to remove. Select the three dots > Remove from registry.

To remove multiple users from the registry at once:

Select the names you want to remove from the registry. Select the Action dropdown list. Select Remove from registry.

Edit a user

To edit a user in the Microsoft directory:

Under Display name, select the user you want to edit. Select Edit: Enter a Secondary email. Select Save.

Filter a user

You can filter the list of users by registered and unregistered.

A user is registered when they are added to the impersonation registry. A user is unregistered when they are not part of the impersonation registry.

To filter the impersonation registry:

Select the Impersonation registry dropdown, and choose one of the following:

All : To view registered and unregistered users.

: To view registered users. Unregistered: To view unregistered users.

To filter users:

Select the Users dropdown, and choose one of the following: