Tunnel Virtual Networks

Cloudflare Tunnel supports the creation and configuration of Virtual Networks. Tunnel Virtual Networks allow you to manage different private networks which have overlapping IP ranges.

For example, an organization may want to expose two distinct virtual private cloud (VPC) networks which they consider to be “production” and “staging”. However, if the two private networks happened to receive the same RFC1918 IP assignment, there may be two different resources with the same IP address. By creating two separate Virtual Networks, you can deterministically route traffic to duplicative private addresses like 10.128.0.1/32 staging and 10.128.0.1/32 production. End users would then select which network to connect to by accessing their WARP client settings.

Complete these getting started procedures , making sure to install cloudflared on each private network.

​​ Route IPs over Virtual Networks

The following example demonstrates how to add two overlapping IP routes to Cloudflare.

Create a tunnel for each private network: Within your staging environment, authenticate cloudflared : $ cloudflared login Create a tunnel to connect your staging network to Cloudflare. $ cloudflared tunnel create staging-tunnel Within your production environment, authenticate cloudflared : $ cloudflared login Create a tunnel to connect your production network to Cloudflare. $ cloudflared tunnel create production-tunnel

The following steps may be executed from any cloudflared instance.

Create two unique Virtual Networks. $ cloudflared tunnel vnet add staging-vnet $ cloudflared tunnel vnet add production-vnet Before moving on, run the following command to verify that your newly created Virtual Networks are listed correctly: $ cloudflared tunnel vnet list

Default Virtual Network All accounts come pre-configured with a Virtual Network named default . You can choose a new default by typing cloudflared tunnel vnet update --default <virtual-network-name> .

Configure your tunnels with the IP/CIDR range of your private networks, and assign the tunnels to their respective Virtual Networks. $ cloudflared tunnel route ip add –vnet staging-vnet 10.128 .0.3/32 staging-tunnel $ cloudflared tunnel route ip add –vnet production-vnet 10.128 .0.3/32 production-tunnel

If no -vnet option is specified, the tunnel will be assigned to the default Virtual Network; this applies to any pre-existing private networks in your account.

Verify that the IP routes are listed correctly: $ cloudflared tunnel route ip list

We now have two overlapping IP addresses routed over staging-vnet and production-vnet respectively.

​​ Enable Virtual Networks

Within your staging environment, create a configuration file for staging-tunnel . The configuration file will be structured as follows: tunnel: <Tunnel-UUID> credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/credentials-file.json warp-routing: enabled: true Run your tunnel. $ cloudflared tunnel run staging-tunnel Within your production environment, repeat Steps 1 and 2 for production-tunnel .

You can use now the Cloudflare WARP client to switch between Virtual Networks .

​​ Connect to a Virtual Network

Open the WARP client on your device. Click on Settings > Gateway with WARP > Virtual Networks. Select the Virtual Network you want to connect to, for example staging-vnet .

Now when you visit 10.128.0.3/32 , WARP routes your request to the staging environment.

​​ Delete a Virtual Network

Delete all IP routes in the Virtual Network. For example, $ cloudflared tunnel route ip delete -vnet staging-vnet 10.128 .0.3/32 (Optional) Delete the tunnel associated with the Virtual Network. $ cloudflared tunnel delete staging-tunnel Delete the Virtual Network. $ cloudflared tunnel vnet delete staging-vnet