Add locations

To add a location to Cloudflare Zero Trust:

On the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Gateway > Locations. Click Add a location. Choose a name for your location. You may not need the IPv4 address field if:

The location you’re adding only uses IPv6

Users will be sending all DNS requests from this location using DNS over HTTPS via a browser

You will be deploying the WARP client

If any of the above apply to your case, click Delete to the right of the IPv4 field. If you’re using an Enterprise plan, you’ll be able to manually change the IPv4 address.

Select any policies you want to apply to this location. If you’d like to set this location as default, check the Set as a Default Location checkbox. Click Add location. This will show you your location’s details, and instructions on how to change DNS resolvers on your router, browser, or OS. Click Done.

Your location is now listed under Gateway > Locations.