Ingress rules

Each incoming request received by cloudflared causes cloudflared to send a request to a local service.

To specify which local services a request should be proxied to, you can define ingress rules in your configuration file.

Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the file.

In the following example, - service: http_status:404 serves as the catch-all rule for the file. The file also includes the Tunnel UUID, the path to the credentials file, and two ingress rules. Alternatively, the Tunnel UUID or name can be specified in the tunnel run command.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service : http : //localhost : 80 - hostname : gitlab - ssh.widgetcorp.tech service : ssh : //localhost : 22 - service : http_status : 404

​​ Matching traffic

You can use wildcards to match traffic to multiple subdomains or paths. For example, if you set the hostname key to *.example.com , both test.example.com and try.example.com will route traffic to your origin.

When cloudflared receives an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both.

If a rule does not specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule does not specify a path, all paths will be matched.

The last rule you list in the configuration file must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.

This is an example configuration file that specifies several rules:

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : example.com service : https : //localhost : 8000 - hostname : static.example.com path : \.(jpg | png | css | js)$ service : https : //localhost : 8001 - hostname : "*.example.com" service : https : //localhost : 8002 - service : https : //localhost : 8003

​​ Supported protocols

In addition to HTTP, cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and Unix sockets. See a list of supported protocols.

You can also route traffic to the built-in Hello World test server. This is useful when you need to test your Cloudflare Tunnel protocol.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : example.com service : tcp : //localhost : 8000 - hostname : staging.example.com service : unix : /home/production/echo.sock - hostname : test.example.com service : hello_world - service : http_status : 404

With the catch-all rule, you can set cloudflared to respond to traffic with an HTTP status.

Service Description Example service value HTTP/S Incoming HTTP requests are proxied directly to your local service. https://localhost:8000 HTTP over Unix socket Just like HTTP, but using a Unix socket instead. unix:/home/production/echo.sock HTTPS over Unix socket Just like HTTPS, but using a Unix socket instead. unix+tls:/home/production/echo.sock TCP TCP connections are proxied to your local service. tcp://localhost:2222 SSH SSH connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more . ssh://localhost:22 RDP RDP connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more . rdp://localhost:3389 kubectl bastion mode cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address. bastion Hello World Test server for validating your Cloudflare Tunnel setup. hello_world HTTP status Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status. http_status:404

​​ Origin configuration

If you need to proxy traffic to multiple origins within one instance of cloudflared , you can define the way cloudflared sends requests to each service by specifying configuration options as part of your ingress rules.

In the following example, the top-level configuration connectTimeout: 30s sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services within that instance of cloudflared . The ingress rule for service: localhost:8002 then configures an exception to the top-level configuration by setting connectTimeout for that service at 10s . The 30-second connection timeout still applies to all other services.

tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json originRequest : connectTimeout : 30s ingress : - hostname : example.com service : localhost : 8000 - hostname : example2.com service : localhost : 8001 - service : localhost : 8002 originRequest : connectTimeout : 10s disableChunkedEncoding : true - service : http_status : 404

To set both top-level configurations and origin-specific configurations, you can use the following properties within originRequest rules:

Default: ""

Requires cloudflared to validate the Cloudflare Access JWT prior to proxying traffic to your origin. You can enforce this check on public hostname routes that are protected by an Access application. For all L7 requests to these hostnames, Access will send the JWT to cloudflared as a Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header.

To enable this security control, get the AUD tag for your Access application and add the following rule to originRequest :

access : required : true teamName : <your - team - name > audTag : - aud1 <Access - application - audience - tag > - aud2 <Optional - additional - tags >

Default: 30s

Timeout for establishing a new TCP connection to your origin server. This excludes the time taken to establish TLS, which is controlled by tlsTimeout.

Default: false

Disables TLS verification of the certificate presented by your origin. This will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted.

Default: 10s

Timeout for completing a TLS handshake to your origin server, if you have chosen to connect Tunnel to an HTTPS server.

Default: false

When enabled, cloudflared will attempt to connect to your origin server using HTTP/2.0 instead of HTTP/1.1. HTTP/2.0 is a faster protocol for high traffic origins but requires you to deploy an SSL certificate on the origin. We recommend using this setting in conjunction with noTLSVerify so that you can use a self-signed certificate.

Default: 30s

The timeout after which a TCP keepalive packet is sent on a connection between Tunnel and the origin server.

Default: false

Disable the “happy eyeballs” algorithm for IPv4/IPv6 fallback if your local network has misconfigured one of the protocols.

Default: 100

Maximum number of idle keepalive connections between Tunnel and your origin. This does not restrict the total number of concurrent connections.

Default: 1m30s

Timeout after which an idle keepalive connection can be discarded.

Default: ""

Sets the HTTP Host header on requests sent to the local service.

Default: ""

Hostname that cloudflared should expect from your origin server certificate.

Default: ""

Path to the certificate authority (CA) for the certificate of your origin. This option should be used only if your certificate is not signed by Cloudflare.

Default: false

Disables chunked transfer encoding. Useful if you are running a Web Server Gateway Interface (WSGI) server.

Default: 127.0.0.1

cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP. This configures the listen address for that proxy.

Default: 0

cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP. This configures the listen port for that proxy. If set to zero, an unused port will randomly be chosen.

Default: ""

cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP. This configures what type of proxy will be started. Valid options are:

"" for the regular proxy

for the regular proxy "socks" for a SOCKS5 proxy. Refer to the tutorial on connecting through Cloudflare Access using kubectl for more information.

​​ Validating your configuration

To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:

$ cloudflared tunnel ingress validate

This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.

​​ Testing your configuration

To verify that cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use cloudflared tunnel ingress rule . This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example: