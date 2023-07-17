Run as a service on Linux
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on Linux.
Prerequisites
Before you install Cloudflare Tunnel as a service on Linux, follow Steps 1 through 4 of the Tunnel CLI setup guide. At this point you should have a named tunnel and a
config.yml file in your
.cloudflared directory.
1. Configure
cloudflared as a service
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
$HOME/.cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
2. Run
cloudflared as a service
Install the
cloudflaredservice.$ cloudflared service install
Start the service.$ systemctl start cloudflared
(Optional) View the status of the service.$ systemctl status cloudflared
Next steps
You can now route traffic through your tunnel. If you add IP routes or otherwise change the configuration, restart the service to load the new configuration:
$ systemctl restart cloudflared