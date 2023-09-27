Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
  5. Deploy a tunnel
  6. Tunnel with firewall

Tunnel with firewall

You can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by blocking all ingress traffic and allowing only egress traffic from cloudflared. Only the services specified in your tunnel configuration will be exposed to the outside world.

​​ Ports

The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.

DestinationPortProtocols
region1.v2.argotunnel.com7844TCP/UDP (h2mux, http2, and quic)
region2.v2.argotunnel.com7844TCP/UDP (h2mux, http2, and quic)
api.cloudflare.com443TCP (HTTPS)
update.argotunnel.com443TCP (HTTPS)

​​ Firewall configuration

​​ Cloud VM firewall

If you host your services on a Virtual Machine (VM) instance by a Cloud provider such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP), you may set up instance-level firewall rules to disallow all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, on GCP, you may delete all ingress rules, leaving only the relevant egress rules. This is because GCP’s firewall defaults to “Block” unless a rule explicitly allows certain traffic.

​​ OS firewall

Alternatively, you may also use operating system (OS)-level firewall rules to disallow all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, if your server runs on Linux, you may use iptables to set up firewall rules. Most Linux distributions are pre-installed with iptables. Note that in the example below, not all ingress traffic is blocked, just in case that the server is hosted on the Cloud and there would be no way to SSH back into the system again if the settings were configured wrongly.

  1. Check your current firewall rules.


    $ sudo iptables -L

  2. Allow localhost to communicate with itself.


    $ sudo iptables -A INPUT -i lo -j ACCEPT

  3. Allow already established connection and related traffic.


    $ sudo iptables -A INPUT -m conntrack --ctstate RELATED,ESTABLISHED -j ACCEPT

  4. Allow new SSH connections.


    $ sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport ssh -j ACCEPT

  5. Drop all other ingress traffic.


    $ sudo iptables -A INPUT -j DROP

  6. After setting the firewall rules, use this command to check the current iptables settings:


    $ sudo iptables -L

Run your tunnel and check that all configured services are still accessible to the outside world via the tunnel, but not via the external IP address of the server.

You can also:

​​ Test connectivity

​​ Test with dig

To test your connectivity to Cloudflare, you can use the dig command to query the hostnames listed above. Note that cloudflared defaults to connecting with IPv4.


$ dig A region1.v2.argotunnel.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.167
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.67
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.57
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.107
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.27
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.7
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.227
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.47
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.37
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.192.77
...

$ dig AAAA region1.v2.argotunnel.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::1
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::2
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::3
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::4
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::5
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::6
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::7
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::8
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::9
region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a0::10
...

$ dig A region2.v2.argotunnel.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.13
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.193
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.33
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.233
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.53
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.63
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.113
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.73
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.43
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	A	198.41.200.23
...

$ dig AAAA region2.v2.argotunnel.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::1
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::2
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::3
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::4
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::5
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::6
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::7
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::8
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::9
region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN	AAAA	2606:4700:a8::10
...

$ dig api.cloudflare.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:
api.cloudflare.com.     41      IN      A       104.19.193.29
api.cloudflare.com.     41      IN      A       104.19.192.29
...

$ dig update.argotunnel.com
...
;; ANSWER SECTION:
update.argotunnel.com.	190	IN	A	104.18.32.167
update.argotunnel.com.	190	IN	A	172.64.155.89
...

​​ Test with PowerShell

On Windows, you can use PowerShell commands if dig is not available.

To test DNS:


PS C:\Windows\system32> Resolve-DnsName -Name _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV


Name                                     Type   TTL   Section    NameTarget                     Priority Weight Port
----                                     ----   ---   -------    ----------                     -------- ------ ----
_v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com       SRV    112   Answer     region2.v2.argotunnel.com         2        1      7844
_v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com       SRV    112   Answer     region1.v2.argotunnel.com         1        1      7844

To test ports:


PS C:\Cloudflared\bin> tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com -port 443


ComputerName     : region1.v2.argotunnel.com
RemoteAddress    : 198.41.192.227
RemotePort       : 443
InterfaceAlias   : Ethernet
SourceAddress    : 10.0.2.15
TcpTestSucceeded : True

PS C:\Cloudflared\bin> tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com -port 7844


ComputerName     : region1.v2.argotunnel.com
RemoteAddress    : 198.41.192.227
RemotePort       : 7844
InterfaceAlias   : Ethernet
SourceAddress    : 10.0.2.15
TcpTestSucceeded : True