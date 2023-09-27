Tunnel with firewall
You can implement a positive security model with Cloudflare Tunnel by blocking all ingress traffic and allowing only egress traffic from
cloudflared. Only the services specified in your tunnel configuration will be exposed to the outside world.
Ports
The parameters below can be configured for egress traffic inside of a firewall.
|Destination
|Port
|Protocols
region1.v2.argotunnel.com
|7844
|TCP/UDP (
h2mux,
http2, and
quic)
region2.v2.argotunnel.com
|7844
|TCP/UDP (
h2mux,
http2, and
quic)
api.cloudflare.com
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
update.argotunnel.com
|443
|TCP (HTTPS)
Firewall configuration
Cloud VM firewall
If you host your services on a Virtual Machine (VM) instance by a Cloud provider such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP), you may set up instance-level firewall rules to disallow all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, on GCP, you may delete all ingress rules, leaving only the relevant egress rules. This is because GCP’s firewall defaults to “Block” unless a rule explicitly allows certain traffic.
OS firewall
Alternatively, you may also use operating system (OS)-level firewall rules to disallow all ingress traffic and allow only egress traffic. For example, if your server runs on Linux, you may use
iptables to set up firewall rules. Most Linux distributions are pre-installed with
iptables. Note that in the example below, not all ingress traffic is blocked, just in case that the server is hosted on the Cloud and there would be no way to SSH back into the system again if the settings were configured wrongly.
Check your current firewall rules.$ sudo iptables -L
Allow
localhostto communicate with itself.$ sudo iptables -A INPUT -i lo -j ACCEPT
Allow already established connection and related traffic.$ sudo iptables -A INPUT -m conntrack --ctstate RELATED,ESTABLISHED -j ACCEPT
Allow new SSH connections.$ sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport ssh -j ACCEPT
Drop all other ingress traffic.$ sudo iptables -A INPUT -j DROP
After setting the firewall rules, use this command to check the current
iptablessettings:$ sudo iptables -L
Run your tunnel and check that all configured services are still accessible to the outside world via the tunnel, but not via the external IP address of the server.
You can also:
Test connectivity
Test with dig
To test your connectivity to Cloudflare, you can use the
dig command to query the hostnames listed above. Note that
cloudflared defaults to connecting with IPv4.
$ dig A region1.v2.argotunnel.com...;; ANSWER SECTION:region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.167region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.67region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.57region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.107region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.27region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.7region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.227region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.47region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.37region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.192.77...
$ dig AAAA region1.v2.argotunnel.com...;; ANSWER SECTION:region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::1region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::2region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::3region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::4region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::5region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::6region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::7region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::8region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::9region1.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a0::10...
$ dig A region2.v2.argotunnel.com...;; ANSWER SECTION:region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.13region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.193region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.33region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.233region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.53region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.63region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.113region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.73region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.43region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN A 198.41.200.23...
$ dig AAAA region2.v2.argotunnel.com...;; ANSWER SECTION:region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::1region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::2region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::3region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::4region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::5region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::6region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::7region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::8region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::9region2.v2.argotunnel.com. 86400 IN AAAA 2606:4700:a8::10...
$ dig api.cloudflare.com...;; ANSWER SECTION:api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19.193.29api.cloudflare.com. 41 IN A 104.19.192.29...
$ dig update.argotunnel.com...;; ANSWER SECTION:update.argotunnel.com. 190 IN A 104.18.32.167update.argotunnel.com. 190 IN A 172.64.155.89...
Test with PowerShell
On Windows, you can use PowerShell commands if
dig is not available.
To test DNS:
PS C:\Windows\system32> Resolve-DnsName -Name _v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRVName Type TTL Section NameTarget Priority Weight Port---- ---- --- ------- ---------- -------- ------ ----_v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV 112 Answer region2.v2.argotunnel.com 2 1 7844_v2-origintunneld._tcp.argotunnel.com SRV 112 Answer region1.v2.argotunnel.com 1 1 7844
To test ports:
PS C:\Cloudflared\bin> tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com -port 443ComputerName : region1.v2.argotunnel.comRemoteAddress : 198.41.192.227RemotePort : 443InterfaceAlias : EthernetSourceAddress : 10.0.2.15TcpTestSucceeded : True
PS C:\Cloudflared\bin> tnc region1.v2.argotunnel.com -port 7844ComputerName : region1.v2.argotunnel.comRemoteAddress : 198.41.192.227RemotePort : 7844InterfaceAlias : EthernetSourceAddress : 10.0.2.15TcpTestSucceeded : True