Tunnel permissions determine who can run and manage a Cloudflare Tunnel.

A remotely-managed tunnel only requires the tunnel token to run. Anyone with access to the token will be able to run the tunnel. You can get a tunnel's token from the dashboard or via the API.

Account members with Cloudflare Access and DNS permissions will be able to create, delete, and configure all tunnels for the account.

Two files control permissions for a locally-managed tunnel:

An account certificate ( cert.pem ) is issued for a Cloudflare account when you login to cloudflared . Make sure you are intentional about the locations and machines you store this certificate on, as this certificate allows users to create, delete, and manage all tunnels for the account.

( ) is issued for a Cloudflare account when you login to . Make sure you are intentional about the locations and machines you store this certificate on, as this certificate allows users to create, delete, and manage all tunnels for the account. A tunnel credentials file ( <TUNNEL-UUID>.json ) is issued for a tunnel when you create the tunnel. The credentials file only allows the user to run that specific tunnel, and do nothing else. Hence, as an admin, you can share tunnel credentials with users who will run the tunnel.

Refer to the table below for a comparison between the two files and the purposes for which they are intended.

Account certificate Tunnel credential File name cert.pem <TUNNEL-UUID>.json Purpose Authenticates your instance of cloudflared against your Cloudflare account Authenticates the tunnel it is associated with Scope Account-wide Tunnel-specific File type .pem .json Stored in Default directory Default directory Issued when running cloudflared tunnel login cloudflared tunnel create <NAME> Valid for At least 10 years, and the service token it contains is valid until revoked Does not expire Needed to Manage tunnels (for example, create, route, delete and list tunnels) Run a tunnel. Create a config file.

