Origin configuration
Origin configuration parameters determine how
cloudflared proxies traffic to your origin server. You can configure these settings in the dashboard for remotely-managed tunnels, or add them to your configuration file for locally-managed tunnels.
TLS settings
originServerName
|Default
|UI name
""
|Origin Server Name
Hostname that
cloudflared should expect from your origin server certificate.
caPool
|Default
|UI name
""
|Certificate Authority Pool
Path to the certificate authority (CA) for the certificate of your origin. This option should be used only if your certificate is not signed by Cloudflare.
noTLSVerify
|Default
|UI name
false
|No TLS Verify
When
false, TLS verification is performed on the certificate presented by your origin.
When
true, TLS verification is disabled. This will allow any certificate from the origin to be accepted.
tlsTimeout
|Default
|UI name
10s
|TLS Timeout
Timeout for completing a TLS handshake to your origin server, if you have chosen to connect Tunnel to an HTTPS server.
http2Origin
|Default
|UI name
false
|HTTP2 connection
When
false,
cloudflared will connect to your origin with HTTP/1.1.
When
true,
cloudflared will attempt to connect to your origin server using HTTP/2.0 instead of HTTP/1.1. HTTP/2.0 is a faster protocol for high traffic origins but requires you to deploy an SSL certificate on the origin. We recommend using this setting in conjunction with noTLSVerify so that you can use a self-signed certificate.
HTTP settings
httpHostHeader
|Default
|UI name
""
|HTTP Host Header
Sets the HTTP
Host header on requests sent to the local service.
disableChunkedEncoding
|Default
|UI name
false
|Disable Chunked Encoding
When
false,
cloudflared performs chunked transfer encoding when transferring data over HTTP/1.1.
When
true, chunked transfer encoding is disabled. This is useful if you are running a Web Server Gateway Interface (WSGI) server.
Connection settings
connectTimeout
|Default
|UI name
30s
|Connect Timeout
Timeout for establishing a new TCP connection to your origin server. This excludes the time taken to establish TLS, which is controlled by tlsTimeout.
noHappyEyeballs
|Default
|UI name
false
|No Happy Eyeballs
When
false,
cloudflared uses the Happy Eyeballs algorithm for IPv4/IPv6 fallback if your local network has misconfigured one of the protocols.
When
true, Happy Eyeballs is disabled.
proxyType
|Default
|UI name
""
|Proxy Type
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP.
This configures what type of proxy will be started. Valid options are:
""for the regular proxy
"socks"for a SOCKS5 proxy. Refer to the tutorial on connecting through Cloudflare Access using kubectl for more information.
proxyAddress
|Default
|UI name
127.0.0.1
|–
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP.
This configures the listen address for that proxy.
proxyPort
|Default
|UI name
0
|–
cloudflared starts a proxy server to translate HTTP traffic into TCP when proxying, for example, SSH or RDP.
This configures the listen port for that proxy. If set to zero, an unused port will randomly be chosen.
keepAliveTimeout
|Default
|UI name
1m30s
|Idle Connection Expiration Time
Timeout after which an idle keepalive connection can be discarded.
keepAliveConnections
|Default
|UI name
100
|Keep Alive Connections
Default:
100
Maximum number of idle keepalive connections between Cloudflare and your origin. This does not restrict the total number of concurrent connections.
tcpKeepAlive
|Default
|UI name
30s
|TCP Keep Alive Interval
Default:
30s
The timeout after which a TCP keepalive packet is sent on a connection between Cloudflare and the origin server.
Access settings
access
|Default
|UI name
""
|Protect with Access
Requires
cloudflared to validate the Cloudflare Access JWT prior to proxying traffic to your origin. You can enforce this check on public hostname routes that are protected by an Access application. For all L7 requests to these hostnames, Access will send the JWT to
cloudflared as a
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header.
To enable this security control in a configuration file, get the AUD tag for your Access application and add the following rule to
originRequest:
access:required: trueteamName: <your-team-name>audTag:- aud1 <Access-application-audience-tag>- aud2 <Optional-additional-tags>