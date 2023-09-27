Configuration file

Quick tunnels do not need a configuration file.

The tunnel configuration file allows you to have fine-grained control over how an instance of cloudflared will operate. In your configuration file, you can specify top-level properties for your cloudflared instance as well as configure origin-specific properties.

In the absence of a configuration file, cloudflared will proxy outbound traffic through port 8080 .

​​ File structure for private networks

If you are exposing a private network to end users running WARP, you need to add the warp-routing key and set it to true :



tunnel : <Tunnel - UUID > credentials-file : /path/<Tunnel - UUID > .json warp-routing : enabled : true

​​ File structure for public hostnames

If you are exposing local services to the Internet, you can assign a public hostname to each service:



tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : gitlab.widgetcorp.tech service : http : //localhost : 80 - hostname : gitlab - ssh.widgetcorp.tech service : ssh : //localhost : 22 - service : http_status : 404

Configuration files that contain ingress rules must always include a catch-all rule that concludes the file. In this example, cloudflared will respond with a 404 status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames.

​​ How traffic is matched

When cloudflared receives an incoming request, it evaluates each ingress rule from top to bottom to find which rule matches the request. Rules can match either the hostname or path of an incoming request, or both. Wildcards You can use wildcards to match traffic to multiple subdomains or paths. For example, if you set the hostname key to *.example.com , both test.example.com and try.example.com will route traffic to your origin.

If a rule does not specify a hostname, all hostnames will be matched. If a rule does not specify a path, all paths will be matched.

The last ingress rule must be a catch-all rule that matches all traffic.

Here is an example configuration file that specifies several rules:



tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : example.com service : https : //localhost : 8000 - hostname : static.example.com path : \.(jpg | png | css | js)$ service : https : //localhost : 8001 - hostname : "*.example.com" service : https : //localhost : 8002 - service : https : //localhost : 8003

​​ Supported protocols

In addition to HTTP, cloudflared supports protocols like SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP services, and Unix sockets. You can also route traffic to the built-in Hello World test server or respond to traffic with an HTTP status.



tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json ingress : - hostname : example.com service : tcp : //localhost : 8000 - hostname : staging.example.com service : unix : /home/production/echo.sock - hostname : test.example.com service : hello_world - service : http_status : 404

Service Description Example service value HTTP/S Incoming HTTP requests are proxied directly to your local service. https://localhost:8000 HTTP over Unix socket Just like HTTP, but using a Unix socket instead. unix:/home/production/echo.sock HTTPS over Unix socket Just like HTTPS, but using a Unix socket instead. unix+tls:/home/production/echo.sock TCP TCP connections are proxied to your local service. tcp://localhost:2222 SSH SSH connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more . ssh://localhost:22 RDP RDP connections are proxied to your local service. Learn more . rdp://localhost:3389 kubectl bastion mode cloudflared will act like a jumphost, allowing access to any local address. bastion Hello World Test server for validating your Cloudflare Tunnel setup. hello_world HTTP status Responds to all requests with the given HTTP status. http_status:404

​​ Origin configuration

If you need to proxy traffic to multiple origins within one instance of cloudflared , you can define the way cloudflared sends requests to each service by specifying configuration options as part of your ingress rules.

In the following example, the top-level configuration connectTimeout: 30s sets a 30-second connection timeout for all services within that instance of cloudflared . The ingress rule for service: localhost:8002 then configures an exception to the top-level configuration by setting connectTimeout for that service at 10s . The 30-second connection timeout still applies to all other services.



tunnel : 6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef credentials-file : /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2 - 765d - 4adf - 8112 - 31c55c1551ef.json originRequest : connectTimeout : 30s ingress : - hostname : example.com service : localhost : 8000 - hostname : example2.com service : localhost : 8001 - service : localhost : 8002 originRequest : connectTimeout : 10s disableChunkedEncoding : true - service : http_status : 404

To validate the ingress rules in your configuration file, run:



$ cloudflared tunnel ingress validate

This will ensure that the set of ingress rules specified in your config file is valid.

​​ Test ingress rules

To verify that cloudflared will proxy the right traffic to the right local service, use cloudflared tunnel ingress rule . This checks a URL against every rule, from first to last, and shows the first rule that matches. For example:



$ cloudflared tunnel ingress rule https://foo.example.com Using rules from /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/config.yml Matched rule hostname: *.example.com service: https://localhost:8000

When making changes to the configuration file for a given tunnel, we suggest relying on cloudflared replicas to propagate the new configuration with minimal downtime.

Have a cloudflared instance running with the original version of the configuration file. Start a cloudflared replica running with the updated version of the configuration file. Wait for the replica to be fully running and usable. Stop the first instance of cloudflared .