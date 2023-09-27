Run as a service on Windows
You can install
cloudflared as a system service on Windows.
Configure
cloudflared as a service
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
%USERPROFILE%\.cloudflared\config.yml configuration file. At a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
tunnel
|The UUID of your tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your tunnel
Run
cloudflared as a service
Download the latest
cloudflaredversion.
Create a new directory:C:\Cloudflared\bin
Copy the
.exefile you downloaded in step 1 to the new directory and rename it to
cloudflared.exe.
Open CMD as an administrator and go to
C:\Cloudflared\bin.
Run this command to install
cloudflared:cloudflared.exe service install
Next, run this command to create another directory:mkdir C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared
Log in and authenticate
cloudflared:cloudflared.exe login
The login command will generate a
cert.pemfile and save it to your user profile by default. Copy the file to the
.cloudflaredfolder created in step 5 using this command:copy C:\Users\%USERNAME%\.cloudflared\cert.pem C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\cert.pem
Next, create a tunnel:cloudflared.exe tunnel create <Tunnel Name>
This will generate a credentials file in
.jsonformat.
Create a configuration file with the following content:tunnel: <Tunnel ID>credentials-file: C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\<Tunnel-ID>.json# Uncomment the following two lines if you are using self-signed certificates in your origin server# originRequest:# noTLSVerify: trueingress:- hostname: app.mydomain.comservice: https://internal.mydomain.com- service: http_status:404logfile: C:\Cloudflared\cloudflared.log
Copy the credentials file to the folder created in step 6:copy C:\Users\%USERNAME%\.cloudflared\<Tunnel-ID>.json C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\<Tunnel-ID>.json
Validate the ingress rule entries in your configuration file using the command:cloudflared.exe tunnel ingress validate
In the Registry Editor, go to
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared.
In the Cloudflared registry entry, modify
ImagePathto point to the
cloudflared.exeand
config.ymlfiles. Make sure that there are no extra spaces or characters while you modify the registry entry, as this could cause problems with starting the service.C:\Cloudflared\bin\cloudflared.exe --config=C:\Users\%USERNAME%\.cloudflared\config.yml tunnel run
If the service does not start, run the following command from
C:\Cloudflared\bin:sc start cloudflared
You will see the output below:SERVICE_NAME: cloudflaredTYPE : 10 WIN32_OWN_PROCESSSTATE : 2 START_PENDING(NOT_STOPPABLE, NOT_PAUSABLE, IGNORES_SHUTDOWN)WIN32_EXIT_CODE : 0 (0x0)SERVICE_EXIT_CODE : 0 (0x0)CHECKPOINT : 0x0WAIT_HINT : 0x7d0PID : 3548FLAGS :
Next steps
You can now route traffic through your tunnel. If you add IP routes or otherwise change the configuration, restart the service to load the new configuration:
sc stop cloudflaredsc start cloudflared