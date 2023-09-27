Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Configure a locally-managed tunnel

If you set up your tunnel through the CLI, the tunnel runs as an instance of cloudflared on your machine. You can configure cloudflared properties by modifying command line parameters or by editing the tunnel configuration file.

The CLI provides a quick way to handle configurations if you are connecting a single service through cloudflared. If you are connecting multiple services and you need to configure properties or exceptions for specific origins, you can do so by defining ingress rules in your configuration file.