WARP settings

If you are deploying WARP in managed mode , refer to this list of parameters instead. Any settings you configure on the Zero Trust Dashboard will be overridden by the local policy deployed by your management software. To ensure Dashboard settings are applied as intended, remove the corresponding parameters from management configuration.

To manage WARP settings and device connectivity preferences, navigate to Settings > Devices on the Zero Trust dashboard.

​​ Admin override

This feature needs the Lock WARP switch feature to be set to True. You can enable the feature via MDM or under Settings > Devices on the Zero Trust Dashboard.

When this toggle is enabled, you can provide end users with an one-time password that will allow them to toggle off the WARP client in case they need to work around a temporary network issue (for example, an incompatible public Wi-Fi, or a firewall at a customer site blocking the connection).

When the toggle is disabled, one-time passwords will not be generated, and end users will not be able to toggle the client off when *Switch Locked is true.

You can also set a timeout to define how long the WARP client is allowed to be paused once the end user disables it. Once the time is up, the WARP client will automatically reconnect.

When you want to allow a user to disable the WARP client:

Log in to the Zero Trust Dashboard and ensure the Admin override toggle is enabled. Retrieve the 7-digit override code for their device by navigating to My Team > Devices > Connected devices, clicking on View for the desired device, and scrolling down to User details. Copy the code and share it with the end user for them to enter on their device.

Users will then need to open the WARP client on their devices, navigate to Preferences > Advanced > Enter code, and enter the override code in the pop-up window. The WARP client will now show as Disconnected and will mention the time when it will automatically reconnect.

​​ Device enrollment permissions

Cloudflare Zero Trust allows you to establish which users in your organization can enroll new devices or revoke access to connected devices. To do that, you can create a device enrollment rule on the Zero Trust dashboard:

Navigate to Settings > Devices. In the Device enrollment permissions card, click Manage. In the rule builder, configure one or more rules to define who can enroll or revoke devices. Click Save.

​​ Captive portal detection

Captive Portal detection is the ability for the WARP client to detect a third-party onboarding flow before Internet access is obtained. This is most frequent in places such as airports, cafes, and hotels.

When the toggle is enabled, the WARP client will automatically turn off when it detects a captive portal, and it will automatically turn on after the amount of time you specify in the card.

​​ Mode switch

When the toggle is enabled, users have the option to turn off the Gateway with WARP mode and switch to Gateway with DoH mode . When the toggle is disabled, end users will not be able to switch between WARP modes.

​​ Lock WARP switch

When the toggle is enabled, users are prevented from turning off the connected state of the application (main toggle switch).

​​ Allow device to leave organization

When the toggle is enabled, users who manually logged into their organization on WARP are prevented from leaving that organization. This disables the Logout from Zero Trust and Reset All Settings button in the WARP client interface. If the WARP client has been deployed with a management tool and a local policy exists, then this switch is bypassed and clients are always prevented from leaving.

When the toggle is enabled, users will receive update notifications when a new version of the client is available. Only turn this on if your users are local administrators with the ability to add/remove software from their device.

​​ Auto Connect

When the toggle is enabled, the client will automatically reconnect if it has been disabled for the specified Timeout value. This setting is best used in conjunction with Lock WARP Switch above.

When the toggle is enabled, the Send Feedback button in the WARP client appears and will launch the URL specified. Example Support URL values are:

https://support.example.com Use an https:// link to open your companies internal help site.

Use an https:// link to open your companies internal help site. mailto:[email protected] Use a mailto: link to open your default mail client.

​​ Service Mode

Allows you to choose the operational mode of the client. See WARP Modes for a detailed description of each mode.

Gateway with WARP DNS and Device traffic is encrypted and processed by Gateway. This mode is required if you want to enable HTTP rules, Browser Isolation, Anti-Virus scanning and DLP.

DNS and Device traffic is encrypted and processed by Gateway. This mode is required if you want to enable HTTP rules, Browser Isolation, Anti-Virus scanning and DLP. Gateway with DoH Enforcement of DNS policies only through DoH. All other traffic is handled by default mechanisms on your devices.

Enforcement of DNS policies only through DoH. All other traffic is handled by default mechanisms on your devices. Proxy Only Only traffic sent to the localhost proxy is encrypted by Gateway. This mode does not process DNS traffic.

​​ Integrated experiences

Cloudflare Zero Trust allows you to perform one-click actions to accelerate Office 365 traffic.