Install certificate manually
If your device does not support certificate installation via WARP, you can manually install the Cloudflare certificate. You must add the certificate to both the system keychain and to individual application stores. These steps must be performed on each new device that is to be subject to HTTP filtering.
First, generate and download the Cloudflare certificate. The certificate is available in both
.pem and
.crt file format. Certain applications require the certificate to be in a specific file type, so ensure you download the most appropriate file for your use case.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Resources.
- In Certificates, select Manage.
- Select the certificate you want to download.
- Depending on which format you want, choose Download .pem and/or Download .crt.
To verify your download, use a terminal to check that the downloaded certificate’s hash matches the thumbprint listed under Certificate thumbprint. For example:
In macOS, you can choose the keychain in which you want to install the certificate. Each keychain impacts which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.
|Keychain
|Access scope
|login
|The logged in user
|Local Items
|Users with access to cached iCloud passwords
|System
|All users on the system
To install the Cloudflare certificate in macOS, you can use either the Keychain Access application or a terminal. Both methods require you to download the Cloudflare certificate in
.crt format.
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate.
-
Open the
.crtfile in Keychain Access. If prompted, enter your local password.
-
In Keychain, choose the access option that suits your needs and select Add.
-
In the list of certificates, locate the newly installed certificate. Keychain Access will mark this certificate as not trusted. Right-click the certificate and select Get Info.
-
Select Trust. Under When using this certificate, select Always Trust.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
- Download the Cloudflare certificate.
- Open Terminal.
- Add the certificate to your keychain:
This keychain will allow all users on the system access to the certificate. If you want to install the certificate to a different keychain, replace
System.keychain with the name of that keychain.
- Update the OpenSSL CA Store to include the Cloudflare certificate:
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
Windows offers two locations to install the certificate, each impacting which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.
|Store location
|Access scope
|Current User Store
|The logged in user
|Local Machine Store
|All users on the system
-
-
Right-click the certificate file.
-
Select Open. If a security warning appears, choose Open to proceed.
-
The Certificate window will appear. Select Install Certificate.
-
Now choose a Store Location. If a security warning appears, choose Yes to proceed.
-
On the next screen, select Browse.
-
In the list, choose the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store.
-
Select OK, then select Finish.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
The location where the root certificate should be installed is different depending on your Linux distribution. Follow the specific instructions for your distribution.
The following procedure applies to Debian-based systems, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux.
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Install the
ca-certificatespackage.
-
Copy the certificate to the system, changing the file extension to
.crt.
-
Import the certificate.
The following procedure applies to Red Hat-based systems, such as CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate in both
.crtand
.pemformat.
-
Install the
ca-certificatespackage.
-
Copy both certificates to the trust store.
-
Import the certificate.
NixOS does not use the system certificate store for self updating and instead relies on the certificates found in
~/.nix-profile/etc/ssl/certs or provided by
NIX_SSL_CERT_FILE at runtime.
iOS only allows the Safari browser to open and install certificates.
- Open Safari and download the Cloudflare certificate. The device will display a confirmation dialog.
- Select Allow.
- Go to Settings, where a new Profile Downloaded section will appear directly beneath your iCloud user account info. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management and select the Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority profile.
- Select Install. If the iOS device is passcode-protected, you will be prompted to enter the passcode.
- A certificate warning will appear. Select Install. If a second prompt appears, select Install again.
- The Profile Installed screen will appear. Select Done. The certificate is now installed. However, before it can be used, it must be trusted by the device.
- In Settings, go to General > About > Certificate Trust Settings. The installed root certificates will be displayed under Enable full trust for root certificates.
- Turn on the Cloudflare certificate.
- A security warning message will appear. Choose Continue.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
- Download the Cloudflare certificate.
- In Settings, go to Security > Advanced > Encryption & credentials > Install a certificate.
- Select CA certificate.
- Select Install anyway.
- Verify your identity.
- Choose the certificate file you want to install.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
ChromeOS devices use different methods to store and deploy root certificates. Certificates may fall under the VPN and apps or CA certificate settings. Follow the procedure that corresponds with your device.
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
-
Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store.
-
Select Manage Android preferences.
-
Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install from SD card.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
Cloudflare_CA.crtfile you downloaded. Select Open.
- Enter a name to identify the certificate. Ensure Credential use is set to VPN and apps.
- Select OK.
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
-
Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store.
-
Select Manage Android preferences.
-
Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install a certificate > CA certificate.
- When prompted with a privacy warning, select Install anyway.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
Cloudflare_CA.crtfile you downloaded. Select Open.
- To verify the certificate is installed and trusted, go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Manage Android Preferences > Security > Credentials > Trusted credentials > User.
After adding the Cloudflare certificate to ChromeOS, you may also have to install the certificate in your browser.
Some packages, development tools, and other applications provide options to trust root certificates that will allow for the traffic inspection features of Gateway to work without breaking the application.
All of the applications below first require downloading the Cloudflare certificate with the instructions above. On macOS, the default path to the system keychain database file is
/Library/Keychains/System.keychain. On Windows, the default path is
\Cert:\CurrentUser\Root.
Versions of Chrome before Chrome 113 use the operating system root store ↗ on macOS and Windows. Chrome 113 and newer on macOS and Windows — and all versions on Linux and ChromeOS — use the Chrome internal trust store ↗.
To install the Cloudflare certificate to Chrome manually:
- Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security.
- Select Manage certificates.
- Go to Authorities. Select Import.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
Cloudflare_CA.pemfile you downloaded.
- In the dialog box, turn on Trust this certificate for identifying websites, Trust this certificate for identifying email users, and Trust this certificate for identifying software makers. Select OK.
- To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in Authorities.
For information on installing the Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to Google’s Chrome Enterprise and Education documentation ↗.
To install the Cloudflare certificate to Firefox manually:
- Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In Firefox, go to Settings > Privacy & Security.
- In Security, select Certificates > View Certificates.
- In Authorities, select Import.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
Cloudflare_CA.pemfile you downloaded.
- In the dialog box, turn on Trust this CA to identify websites and Trust this CA to identify email users. Select OK.
- To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in the table under Cloudflare.
For information on installing the Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to this Mozilla support article ↗.
The command to install the certificate with Python on Windows automatically includes
pip and
certifi (the default certificate bundle for certificate validation).
- Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
- Update the bundle to include the Cloudflare certificate:
-
In a terminal, install the
certifipackage:
-
Identify the CA store:
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Append the Cloudflare certificate to this CA store by running:
-
If needed, configure system variables to point to this CA store:
-
Open PowerShell.
-
Run the following command:
This command will output:
3. The
http.sslcainfo defines the CA Certificate store. To append the Cloudflare certificate to the CA bundle, update
http.sslcainfo.
Configure Git to trust the Cloudflare certificate.
- Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- Set the
cafileconfiguration to use the Cloudflare certificate:
On some systems you may need to set the following in your path/export list:
The commands below will set the Google Cloud SDK to use the Cloudflare certificate. For more information on configuring the Google Cloud SDK, refer to the Google Cloud documentation ↗.
-
Get curl’s
cacertbundle.
-
Download the Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Combine the certs into a single
.pemfile.
-
Configure Google Cloud to use the combined
.pem.
If you use Kaniko with Google Cloud SDK, you must install the Cloudflare certificate in the Kaniko CA store ↗. For more information, refer to the
gcloud documentation ↗.
To trust the Cloudflare root certificate in the Google Drive desktop application, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download the .pem certificate.
macOS
-
In the Finder menu bar, go to Go > Go to Folder. Enter
/Applications/Google Drive.app/Contents/Resources.
-
Find
roots.pemand copy it to a permanent location, such as your Documents folder.
-
Append the contents of
cloudflare.pemto the end of
roots.pem.
-
Apply the newly created root certificate to your Google Drive application.
You can verify the update with the following command.
Windows
-
In File Explorer, go to
\Program Files\Google\Drive File Stream\<version>\config\.
-
Find
roots.pemand copy it to a permanent location, such as your Documents folder.
-
Append the contents of
cloudflare.pemto the end of
roots.pem.
-
Update the Google Drive registry key.
You can verify the update with the following command.
For more information, refer to the Google documentation ↗ for the
TrustedRootCertsFile setting.
Google Apps Manager (GAM) uses its own certificate store. To add the Cloudflare certificate to GAM, refer to the GAM documentation ↗.
If you’re using the AWS CLI, you need to set the
AWS_CA_BUNDLE environment variable to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Commands are available for different operating systems in the AWS instructions ↗.
The command below will set the
cafile ↗ configuration inside of
composer.json to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Make sure to use the certificate in the
.pem file type.
Alternatively, you can add this manually to your
composer.json file under the
config key.
To install the Cloudflare root certificate on JetBrains products, refer to the links below:
- AppCode ↗
- CLion ↗
- DataGrip ↗
- DataSpell ↗
- GoLand ↗
- IntelliJ IDEA ↗
- PhpStorm ↗
- PyCharm ↗
- Rider ↗
- WebStorm ↗
To install the Cloudflare root certificate on Eclipse IDE for Java Developers, you must add the certificate to the Java virtual machine (JVM) used by Eclipse.
-
-
Find the
java.homevalue for your Eclipse installation.
- In Eclipse, go to Eclipse > About Eclipse (or Help > About Eclipse IDE on Windows and Linux)
- Select Installation Details, then go to Configuration.
- Search for
java.home, then locate the value. For example:
- Copy the full path after
java.home=.
-
Add the Cloudflare certificate to Eclipse’s JVM:
macOS and Linux
-
In a terminal, add the
java.homevalue you copied as an environment variable.
-
Run
keytoolto install and trust the Cloudflare certificate.
-
Restart Eclipse.
Windows
- In a terminal, add the
java.homevalue you copied as an environment variable.
- Run
keytoolto install and trust the Cloudflare certificate.
- Restart Eclipse.
For more information on adding certificates to Eclipse with
keytool, refer to IBM’s documentation ↗.
To trust the Cloudflare root certificate in RubyGems, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download the .pem certificate.
macOS and Linux
-
Install OpenSSL ↗.
-
In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby.
-
Add your RubyGems directory as an environment variable.
-
Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store.
-
Restart RubyGems.
Windows
-
Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗.
-
In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby.
-
Add your RubyGems directory as an environment variable.
-
Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store.
-
Restart RubyGems.
To trust the Cloudflare root certificate in Minikube, refer to x509: certificate signed by unknown authority ↗.