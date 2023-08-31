Install certificate manually

Note This procedure is only required to enable specific Cloudflare Zero Trust features, and should only be done at the direction of your IT department. This procedure is not required to enable the WARP client for consumers.

If your device does not support certificate installation via WARP, you can manually install the Cloudflare certificate. You must add the certificate to both the system keychain and to individual application stores. These steps must be performed on each new device that is to be subject to HTTP filtering.

Download the Cloudflare root certificate

Download limitation You can only download certificates from the Zero Trust dashboard.

First, generate and download the Cloudflare certificate. The certificate is available in both .pem and .crt file format. Certain applications require the certificate to be in a specific file type, so ensure you download the most appropriate file for your use case.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Resources. In Certificates, select Manage. Select the certificate you want to download. Depending on which format you want, choose Download .pem and/or Download .crt.

Verify the downloaded certificate

To verify your download, use a terminal to check that the downloaded certificate’s hash matches the thumbprint listed under Certificate thumbprint. For example:

SHA1

SHA1 .crt example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha1 -inform der -in <Cloudflare_CA.crt>

SHA1 Fingerprint=BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C

SHA1 .pem example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha1 -inform pem -in <Cloudflare_CA.pem>

SHA1 Fingerprint=BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C

SHA256

SHA256 .crt example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform der -in <Cloudflare_CA.crt>

sha256 Fingerprint=F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF

SHA256 .pem example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform pem -in <Cloudflare_CA.pem>

sha256 Fingerprint=F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF

Add the certificate to operating systems

macOS

In macOS, you can choose the keychain in which you want to install the certificate. Each keychain impacts which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.

Keychain Access scope login The logged in user Local Items Users with access to cached iCloud passwords System All users on the system

To install the Cloudflare certificate in macOS, you can use either the Keychain Access application or a terminal. Both methods require you to download the Cloudflare certificate in .crt format.

Keychain Access

Terminal Download the Cloudflare certificate. Open the .crt file in Keychain Access. If prompted, enter your local password. In Keychain, choose the access option that suits your needs and select Add. In the list of certificates, locate the newly installed certificate. Keychain Access will mark this certificate as not trusted. Right-click the certificate and select Get Info. Select Trust. Under When using this certificate, select Always Trust. The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used. Download the Cloudflare certificate. Open Terminal. Add the certificate to your keychain: Terminal window sudo security add-trusted-cert -d -r trustRoot -k /Library/Keychains/System.keychain <path-to-Cloudflare_CA.crt> This keychain will allow all users on the system access to the certificate. If you want to install the certificate to a different keychain, replace System.keychain with the name of that keychain. Update the OpenSSL CA Store to include the Cloudflare certificate: Terminal window echo | sudo tee -a /etc/ssl/cert.pem < Cloudflare_CA.pem The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Change certificate access scope If you want to change user access to the Cloudflare certificate, you can open Keychain Access and move the certificate to a different keychain on the left sidebar.

Windows

Windows offers two locations to install the certificate, each impacting which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.

Store location Access scope Current User Store The logged in user Local Machine Store All users on the system

Download the Cloudflare certificate. Right-click the certificate file. Select Open. If a security warning appears, choose Open to proceed. The Certificate window will appear. Select Install Certificate. Now choose a Store Location. If a security warning appears, choose Yes to proceed. On the next screen, select Browse. In the list, choose the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store. Select OK, then select Finish.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Linux

The location where the root certificate should be installed is different depending on your Linux distribution. Follow the specific instructions for your distribution.

Debian-based distributions

The following procedure applies to Debian-based systems, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux.

Download the Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Install the ca-certificates package. Terminal window sudo apt-get install ca-certificates Copy the certificate to the system, changing the file extension to .crt . Terminal window sudo cp Cloudflare_CA.pem /usr/share/ca-certificates/Cloudflare_CA.crt Import the certificate. Terminal window sudo dpkg-reconfigure ca-certificates

Red Hat-based distributions

The following procedure applies to Red Hat-based systems, such as CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Download the Cloudflare certificate in both .crt and .pem format. Install the ca-certificates package. Terminal window sudo dnf install ca-certificates Copy both certificates to the trust store. Terminal window sudo cp Cloudflare_CA.crt Cloudflare_CA.pem /etc/pki/ca-trust/source/anchors Import the certificate. Terminal window sudo update-ca-trust

NixOS

NixOS does not use the system certificate store for self updating and instead relies on the certificates found in ~/.nix-profile/etc/ssl/certs or provided by NIX_SSL_CERT_FILE at runtime.

iOS

iOS only allows the Safari browser to open and install certificates.

Open Safari and download the Cloudflare certificate. The device will display a confirmation dialog. Select Allow. Go to Settings, where a new Profile Downloaded section will appear directly beneath your iCloud user account info. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management and select the Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority profile. Select Install. If the iOS device is passcode-protected, you will be prompted to enter the passcode. A certificate warning will appear. Select Install. If a second prompt appears, select Install again. The Profile Installed screen will appear. Select Done. The certificate is now installed. However, before it can be used, it must be trusted by the device. In Settings, go to General > About > Certificate Trust Settings. The installed root certificates will be displayed under Enable full trust for root certificates. Turn on the Cloudflare certificate. A security warning message will appear. Choose Continue.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Android

Download the Cloudflare certificate. In Settings, go to Security > Advanced > Encryption & credentials > Install a certificate. Select CA certificate. Select Install anyway. Verify your identity. Choose the certificate file you want to install.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

ChromeOS

ChromeOS devices use different methods to store and deploy root certificates. Certificates may fall under the VPN and apps or CA certificate settings. Follow the procedure that corresponds with your device.

VPN and apps

CA certificate Download the Cloudflare certificate in .crt format. Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store. Select Manage Android preferences. Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install from SD card. In the file open dialog, choose the Cloudflare_CA.crt file you downloaded. Select Open. Enter a name to identify the certificate. Ensure Credential use is set to VPN and apps. Select OK. Download the Cloudflare certificate in .crt format. Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store. Select Manage Android preferences. Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install a certificate > CA certificate. When prompted with a privacy warning, select Install anyway. In the file open dialog, choose the Cloudflare_CA.crt file you downloaded. Select Open. To verify the certificate is installed and trusted, go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Manage Android Preferences > Security > Credentials > Trusted credentials > User.

After adding the Cloudflare certificate to ChromeOS, you may also have to install the certificate in your browser.

Add the certificate to applications

Some packages, development tools, and other applications provide options to trust root certificates that will allow for the traffic inspection features of Gateway to work without breaking the application.

All of the applications below first require downloading the Cloudflare certificate with the instructions above. On macOS, the default path to the system keychain database file is /Library/Keychains/System.keychain . On Windows, the default path is \Cert:\CurrentUser\Root .

Note Some applications require the use of a publicly trusted certificate — they do not trust the system certificate, nor do they have a configurable private store. For these applications to function, you must add a Do Not Inspect policy for the domains or IPs that the application relies on.

Browsers

Chrome

Versions of Chrome before Chrome 113 use the operating system root store ↗ on macOS and Windows. Chrome 113 and newer on macOS and Windows — and all versions on Linux and ChromeOS — use the Chrome internal trust store ↗.

To install the Cloudflare certificate to Chrome manually:

Download the Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security. Select Manage certificates. Go to Authorities. Select Import. In the file open dialog, choose the Cloudflare_CA.pem file you downloaded. In the dialog box, turn on Trust this certificate for identifying websites, Trust this certificate for identifying email users, and Trust this certificate for identifying software makers. Select OK. To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in Authorities.

For information on installing the Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to Google’s Chrome Enterprise and Education documentation ↗.

Firefox

To install the Cloudflare certificate to Firefox manually:

Download the Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. In Firefox, go to Settings > Privacy & Security. In Security, select Certificates > View Certificates. In Authorities, select Import. In the file open dialog, choose the Cloudflare_CA.pem file you downloaded. In the dialog box, turn on Trust this CA to identify websites and Trust this CA to identify email users. Select OK. To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in the table under Cloudflare.

For information on installing the Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to this Mozilla support article ↗.

Python

Python on Windows

The command to install the certificate with Python on Windows automatically includes pip and certifi (the default certificate bundle for certificate validation).

Download the Cloudflare certificate in .crt format. Update the bundle to include the Cloudflare certificate: PowerShell gc " $ env: USERPROFILE \Downloads\Cloudflare_CA.crt" | ac C:\Python37\Lib\site - packages\pip\_vendor\certifi\cacert.pem

Python on Mac and Linux

In a terminal, install the certifi package: Terminal window pip install certifi Identify the CA store: Terminal window python -m certifi ~ /Library/Python/3.7/lib/python/site-packages/certifi/cert.pem Download the Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Append the Cloudflare certificate to this CA store by running: Terminal window echo | cat - Cloudflare_CA.pem >> $( python -m certifi ) If needed, configure system variables to point to this CA store: Terminal window export CERT_PATH = $( python -m certifi ) export SSL_CERT_FILE = ${ CERT_PATH } export REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE = ${ CERT_PATH }

Git

Git on Windows

Open PowerShell. Run the following command:

PowerShell git config - l

This command will output:

core.symlinks=false core.autocrlf=true core.fscache=true color.diff=auto color.status=auto color.branch=auto color.interactive=true help.format=html rebase.autosquash=true http.sslcainfo=C:/Program Files/Git/mingw64/ssl/certs/ca-bundle.crt http.sslbackend=openssl diff.astextplain.textconv=astextplain filter.lfs.clean=git-lfs clean -- %f filter.lfs.smudge=git-lfs smudge -- %f filter.lfs.process=git-lfs filter-process filter.lfs.required=true credential.helper=manager

3. The http.sslcainfo defines the CA Certificate store. To append the Cloudflare certificate to the CA bundle, update http.sslcainfo .

PowerShell gc .\Cloudflare_CA.pem | ac $( git config -- get http.sslcainfo )

Git on Mac and Linux

Configure Git to trust the Cloudflare certificate.

Terminal window git config --global http.sslcainfo [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT]

npm

Download the Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Set the cafile configuration to use the Cloudflare certificate: Terminal window npm config set cafile [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]

On some systems you may need to set the following in your path/export list:

Terminal window export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS = '[PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]'

Google Cloud

Google Cloud SDK

The commands below will set the Google Cloud SDK to use the Cloudflare certificate. For more information on configuring the Google Cloud SDK, refer to the Google Cloud documentation ↗.

Get curl’s cacert bundle. Terminal window curl --remote-name https://curl.se/ca/cacert.pem Download the Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Combine the certs into a single .pem file. Terminal window cat cacert.pem Cloudflare_CA.pem > ~/ca.pem Configure Google Cloud to use the combined .pem . Terminal window gcloud config set core/custom_ca_certs_file ~/ca.pem

Note The file at ~/ca.pem needs to remain in place in order for the gcloud utility to leverage it. If the file is moved, then you must re-run step 3 to point gcloud to the file’s new location.

Kaniko

If you use Kaniko with Google Cloud SDK, you must install the Cloudflare certificate in the Kaniko CA store ↗. For more information, refer to the gcloud documentation ↗.

Google Drive for desktop

To trust the Cloudflare root certificate in the Google Drive desktop application, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download the .pem certificate.

macOS In the Finder menu bar, go to Go > Go to Folder. Enter /Applications/Google Drive.app/Contents/Resources . Find roots.pem and copy it to a permanent location, such as your Documents folder. Append the contents of cloudflare.pem to the end of roots.pem . Terminal window cat ~/Downloads/Cloudflare_CA.pem >> path/to/roots.pem Apply the newly created root certificate to your Google Drive application. Terminal window sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.google.drivefs.settings TrustedRootCertsFile -string "path/to/roots.pem" You can verify the update with the following command. Terminal window defaults read /Library/Preferences/com.google.drivefs.settings

Windows In File Explorer, go to \Program Files\Google\Drive File Stream\<version>\config\ . Find roots.pem and copy it to a permanent location, such as your Documents folder. Append the contents of cloudflare.pem to the end of roots.pem . PowerShell cat ~\Downloads\Cloudflare_CA.pem >> path\to\roots.pem Update the Google Drive registry key. PowerShell reg ADD "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Google\DriveFS" / v TrustedRootCertsFile / t REG_SZ / d "path\to\roots.pem" You can verify the update with the following command. PowerShell reg QUERY "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Google\DriveFS" / v TrustedRootCertsFile "

For more information, refer to the Google documentation ↗ for the TrustedRootCertsFile setting.

Google Apps Manager (GAM)

Google Apps Manager (GAM) uses its own certificate store. To add the Cloudflare certificate to GAM, refer to the GAM documentation ↗.

AWS CLI

If you’re using the AWS CLI, you need to set the AWS_CA_BUNDLE environment variable to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Commands are available for different operating systems in the AWS instructions ↗.

PHP Composer

The command below will set the cafile ↗ configuration inside of composer.json to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Make sure to use the certificate in the .pem file type.

Terminal window composer config cafile [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]

Alternatively, you can add this manually to your composer.json file under the config key.

JetBrains

To install the Cloudflare root certificate on JetBrains products, refer to the links below:

Eclipse

To install the Cloudflare root certificate on Eclipse IDE for Java Developers, you must add the certificate to the Java virtual machine (JVM) used by Eclipse.

Download the Cloudflare certificate. Find the java.home value for your Eclipse installation. In Eclipse, go to Eclipse > About Eclipse (or Help > About Eclipse IDE on Windows and Linux) Select Installation Details, then go to Configuration. Search for java.home , then locate the value. For example: *** System properties: java.home=/Users/<username>/.p2/pool/plugins/org.eclipse.justj.openjdk.hotspot.jre.full.macosx.aarch64_17.0.8.v20230831-1047/jre Copy the full path after java.home= . Add the Cloudflare certificate to Eclipse’s JVM:

macOS and Linux In a terminal, add the java.home value you copied as an environment variable. Terminal window export JAVA_HOME = $( echo /path/to/java.home ) Run keytool to install and trust the Cloudflare certificate. Terminal window " $JAVA_HOME /bin/keytool" -import -file ~/Downloads/Cloudflare_CA.crt -alias CloudflareRootCA -keystore " $JAVA_HOME /lib/security/cacerts" -storepass changeit -trustcacerts -noprompt Restart Eclipse.

Windows In a terminal, add the java.home value you copied as an environment variable. PowerShell set JAVA_HOME = "\path\to\java.home" Run keytool to install and trust the Cloudflare certificate. PowerShell "%JAVA_HOME%\bin\keytool.exe" - import - file "%UserProfile%\Downloads\Cloudflare_CA.crt" - alias CloudflareRootCA - keystore "%JAVA_HOME%\lib\security\cacerts" - storepass changeit - trustcacerts - noprompt Restart Eclipse.

For more information on adding certificates to Eclipse with keytool , refer to IBM’s documentation ↗.

RubyGems

To trust the Cloudflare root certificate in RubyGems, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download the .pem certificate.

macOS and Linux Install OpenSSL ↗. In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby. Terminal window openssl x509 -inform DER -in ~/Downloads/Cloudflare_CA.pem -out ruby-root-ca.crt Add your RubyGems directory as an environment variable. Terminal window export RUBY_DIR = $( gem which rubygems ) Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store. Terminal window cp ~/Downloads/ruby-root-ca.crt $RUBY_DIR /ssl_cert/rubygems.org Restart RubyGems.

Windows Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗. In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby. PowerShell openssl x509 - inform DER -in % UserProfile % \Downloads\Cloudflare_CA.pem - out ruby - root - ca.crt Add your RubyGems directory as an environment variable. PowerShell set RUBY_DIR = gem which rubygems Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store. PowerShell copy % UserProfile % \Downloads\ruby - root - ca.crt % RUBY_DIR % \ssl_cert\rubygems.org Restart RubyGems.

Minikube

To trust the Cloudflare root certificate in Minikube, refer to x509: certificate signed by unknown authority ↗.