Install a certificate using the WARP client
The WARP client can automatically install the Cloudflare certificate (or a custom root certificate) on devices enrolled in your Zero Trust organization. The certificate is required if you want to apply HTTP policies to encrypted websites, display custom block pages, and more.
Supported platforms
This feature is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. On mobile devices, you will need to install the certificate manually.
Install the certificate using WARP
- (Optional) Upload a custom root certificate to Cloudflare.
- In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP client.
- Enable Install CA to system certificate store.
- Install the WARP client on the device.
- Enroll the device in your Zero Trust organization.
If a custom certificate is not provided, WARP will install the default Cloudflare certificate in the system keychain for all users. If you uploaded a custom certificate, the WARP client will deploy your custom certificate instead of the Cloudflare certificate.
View the installed certificate
Windows
- Open the Start menu and select Run.
- Enter
certlm.msc.
- Go to Trusted Root Certification Authority > Certificates.
The default Cloudflare certificate is named Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority.
macOS
- Open Keychain Access.
- Go to System > Certificates.
The default Cloudflare certificate is named Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority.
Linux
On Linux, the certificate is stored in
/usr/local/share/ca-certificates. The default Cloudflare certificate is named
Cloudflare_CA.crt.
If you do not see the certificate, run the following command to update the system store:
$ update-ca-certificates
Uninstall the certificate
If the certificate was installed by the WARP client, it is automatically removed when you disable Install CA to system certificate store or uninstall WARP.
To manually remove the certificate, refer to the instructions supplied by your operating system.