Install certificate using WARP

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2023.3.381.0 macOS ✅ 2023.3.381.0 Linux * ✅ 2023.3.381.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌ * Only supported on Debian-based systems.

The WARP client can automatically install the Cloudflare certificate (or a custom root certificate) on Windows, macOS, and Debian/Ubuntu Linux devices. On mobile devices and Red Hat-based systems, you will need to install the certificate manually.

The certificate is required if you want to apply HTTP policies to encrypted websites, display custom block pages, and more.

Install the certificate using WARP

WARP will install the certificate set to In-Use. This certificate can be either a Cloudflare-generated certificate or a custom certificate. If you turn on a new certificate for inspection, WARP will automatically install the new certificate and remove the old certificate from your users’ devices.

Important WARP only installs the system certificate — it does not install the certificate to individual applications. You will need to manually add the certificate to applications that rely on their own certificate store.

Access the installed certificate

After installing the certificate using WARP, you can verify successful installation by accessing the device’s system certificate store.

Windows

To access the installed certificate in Windows:

Open the Start menu and select Run. Enter certlm.msc . Go to Trusted Root Certification Authority > Certificates.

The default Cloudflare certificate is named Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority.

The WARP client will also place the certificate in %ProgramData%\Cloudflare\installed_cert.pem for reference by scripts or tools.

macOS

To access the installed certificate in macOS:

Open Keychain Access. In System Keychains, go to System > Certificates. Open your certificate. The default Cloudflare certificate is named Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority. If the certificate is trusted by all users, Keychain Access will display This certificate is marked as trusted for all users.

The WARP client will also place the certificate in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/installed_cert.pem for reference by scripts or tools.

Manually trust the certificate

macOS Ventura 13.5 and newer do not allow WARP to automatically trust the certificate. To manually trust the certificate:

Select Trust. Set When using this certificate to Always Trust.

Alternatively, you can configure your mobile device management (MDM) to automatically trust the certificate on all of your organization’s devices.

Linux

On Linux, the certificate is stored in /usr/local/share/ca-certificates . The default Cloudflare certificate is named managed-warp.pem .

If you cannot find the certificate, run the following commands to update the system store:

Go to the system certificate store. Terminal window cd /usr/local/share/ca-certificates Rename the certificate, changing the file extension to .crt . Terminal window sudo mv managed-warp.pem managed-warp.crt Update your list of custom CA certificates. Terminal window sudo update-ca-certificates

The WARP client will also place the certificate in /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/installed_cert.pem for reference by scripts or tools.

Uninstall the certificate

If the certificate was installed by the WARP client, it is automatically removed when you turn on another certificate for inspection in Zero Trust, turn off Install CA to system certificate store, or uninstall WARP. WARP does not remove certificates that were installed manually (for example, certificates added to third-party applications).

To manually remove the certificate, refer to the instructions supplied by your operating system or the third-party application.