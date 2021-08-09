Remove WARP

Navigate to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I). Click Apps. Click App & Features. Scroll to find the Cloudflare WARP application and click Uninstall.

We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used. Use the following commands to find and run the script:

$ cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources $ ./uninstall.sh

You may be prompted to provide your credentials while removing the application.

​ iOS and Android