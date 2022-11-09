Known limitations

Below, you will find information on devices, software, and configurations that are incompatible with Cloudflare WARP.

​​ Windows Server

The WARP client does not run on Windows Server. Refer to the downloads page for a list of supported operating systems.

​​ Windows Subsystem for Linux 2

The WARP client does not run on Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2). To use WARP, fall back to Windows Subsystem for Linux 1 (WSL1).

​​ Multi-user support on Windows

The WARP client does not support multiple users on a single Windows device. WARP uses hard-coded global paths to store settings and keys and does not save information on a per-user basis. Therefore, after one user logs into WARP, their settings will apply to all traffic from the device.

​​ 4G/5G embedded modules

Because of how the WARP client instantiates the local DNS Proxy, it is incompatible with 4G/5G cellular adaptors which have IPv6 enabled. To run WARP on these devices, you will need to disable IPv6 on the system.

​​ Comcast DNS servers

Comcast DNS traffic to 75.75.75.75 and 75.75.75.76 cannot be proxied through WARP. This is because Comcast rejects DNS traffic that is not sent directly from the user’s device.

To work around the issue, you can either:

Create a Split Tunnel rule that excludes 75.75.75.75/32 and 75.75.75.76/32 from WARP.

that excludes and from WARP. Configure your device or router to use a public DNS server such as 1.1.1.1 External link icon Open external link .

​​ HP Velocity

The HP Velocity driver has a bug which will cause a blue screen error on devices running WARP. HP recommends uninstalling this driver External link icon Open external link .

​​ Cisco Meraki