Install the Cloudflare certificate

This procedure is only required to enable specific Cloudflare Zero Trust features, and should only be done at the direction of your IT department. This procedure is not required to enable the WARP client for consumers.

Advanced security features including HTTPS traffic inspection require users to install and trust the Cloudflare root certificate on their machine or device. If you are installing certificates manually on all of your devices, these steps will need to be performed on each new device that is to be subject to HTTP filtering.

​​ Download the Cloudflare root certificate

First, download the Cloudflare certificate. The certificate is available both as a .pem and as a .crt file. Certain applications require the certificate to be in a specific file type, so ensure you download the most appropriate file for your use case.

​​ Verify the certificate fingerprint

To verify your download, check that the certificate’s thumbprint matches:

BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C

➜ ~ openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha1 -inform der -in <Cloudflare_CA.crt> SHA1 Fingerprint=BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C ➜ ~ openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha1 -inform pem -in <Cloudflare_CA.pem> SHA1 Fingerprint=BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C

F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF

➜ ~ openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform der -in <Cloudflare_CA.crt> sha256 Fingerprint=F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF ➜ ~ openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform pem -in <Cloudflare_CA.pem> sha256 Fingerprint=F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF

​​ Add the certificate to your system

You will need to install the root certificate in the Keychain Access application. In the application, you can choose the keychain in which you want to install the certificate. macOS offers three options, each having a different impact on which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.

Keychain Impact login The logged in user Local Items Cached iCloud passwords System All users on the system

Installing the certificate in the Login keychain will result in only the logged in user trusting the Cloudflare certificate. Installing it in the System keychain affects all users who have access to that machine.

To install the certificate in Keychain Access:

Download the Cloudflare certificate . Double-click on the .crt file. In the pop-up message, choose the option that suits your needs (login, Local Items, or System) and click Add.

The certificate is now listed in your preferred keychain within the Keychain Access application. You can always move the certificate under a different keychain by dragging and dropping the certificate onto the desired keychain on the left.

Double-click on the certificate. Click Trust.

From the When using this certificate drop-down menu, select Always Trust.

Close the menu.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

​​ Base Operating System

You can install the Cloudflare certificate on your terminal, too.

Download the Cloudflare certificate. Open Terminal. Launch the following command: sudo security add-trusted-cert -d -r trustRoot -k /Library/Keychains/System.keychain < Cloudflare_CA.crt > Update the OpenSSL CA Store to include the Cloudflare certificate: sudo cat Cloudflare_CA.pem >> /usr/local/etc/openssl/cert.pem

The device will show a message: This website is trying to open Settings to how you a configuration profile. Do you want to allow this?

Tap Allow. Navigate to Settings > General > Profile and find the Cloudflare for Teams ECC Certificate Authority profile.

Tap Install. If the iOS device is passcode-protected, you will be prompted to enter the passcode. Next, a certificate warning will appear. Tap Install.

If a second prompt is displayed, tap Install again.

Next, the Profile Installed screen will appear. Tap Done.

The certificate is now installed. However, before it can be used, it must be trusted by the device.

On the device, go to Settings > General > About > Certificate Trust Settings.

The installed root certificates will be displayed in the Enable full trust for root certificates section.

Tap the slide button next to the Cloudflare certificate you just installed. A confirmation dialogue will appear. Tap Continue.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Windows offers two options to install the certificate, each having a different impact on which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.

Store Location Impact Current User Store The logged in user Local Machine Store All users on the system

Download the Cloudflare certificate . Right-click on the certificate file. Click Open.

If you see a Security Warning window, click Open. The Certificate window will appear. Click Install Certificate.

Now choose a Store Location. Click Next. On the next screen, click Browse. Choose the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store. Click OK.

Click Finish.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

The location where the root certificate should be installed is different depending on your Linux distribution. Please follow the specific instructions for your flavor of Linux.

​​ Debian / Ubuntu

Download both the .crt certificate and the .pem certificate . Copy both certificates to the user store. sudo cp Cloudflare_CA.crt Cloudflare_CA.pem /usr/share/ca-certificates Import the certificate sudo dpkg-reconfigure ca-certificates

​​ CentOS / RedHat

Download both the .crt certificate and the .pem certificate . Copy both certificates to the trust store. sudo cp Cloudflare_CA.crt Cloudflare_CA.pem /etc/pki/ca-trust/source/anchors Import the certificate. sudo update-ca-trust

Download the Cloudflare certificate . Navigate to the Settings menu. Select Security.

Tap Advanced > Encryption & Credentials.

Tap Install a certificate > CA certificate.

Tap Install Anyway.

Verify your identity through the fingerprint, or by inserting the pin code. Select the certificate you want to install.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Download the Cloudflare certificate . Navigate to your ChromeOS Settings.

Navigate to Apps and then click Google Play Store.

Click Manage Android preferences.

Click Security & location then click Credentials then click Install from SD card.

In the file open dialog select the Cloudflare_CA.crt file downloaded in step #1 and click Open.

Enter anything you want for the certificate name and click OK.

​​ Adding to Applications

Some packages, development tools, and other applications provide options to trust root certificates that will allow for the traffic inspection features of Gateway to work without breaking the application.

All of the applications below first require downloading the Cloudflare certificate with the instructions above. On Mac, the default path is /Library/Keychains/System.keychain Cloudflare_CA.crt . On Windows, the default path is \Cert:\CurrentUser\Root .

If your organization is using Firefox, the browser may need additional configuration to recognize the Cloudflare certificate. There are several ways you can add your Cloudflare certificate to Firefox. For more detailed instructions, see this Mozilla support article External link icon Open external link .

​​ Python on Windows

The command to install the certificate with Python on Windows automatically includes PIP and Certifi (the default certificate bundle for certificate validation).

Run the following command to update the bundle to include the Cloudflare certificate: gc . \ Cloudflare_CA.crt | ac C: \ Python37 \ Lib \ site-packages \ pip \ _vendor \ certifi \ cacert.pem

​​ Python on Mac and Linux

Install the certifi package. pip install certifi Identify the CA store by running: python -m certifi This will output:

~/Library/Python/3.7/lib/python/site-packages/certifi/cert.pem

Append the Cloudflare certificate to this CA Store by running: cat /Library/Keychains/System.keychain Cloudflare_CA.crt >> $( python -m certifi ) If needed, configure system variables to point to this CA Store by running:

export CERT_PATH=$(python -m certifi) export SSL_CERT_FILE=${CERT_PATH} export REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE=${CERT_PATH}

​​ Git on Windows

Open Powershell. Run the following command: git config -l This will output:

core.symlinks=false core.autocrlf=true core.fscache=true color.diff=auto color.status=auto color.branch=auto color.interactive=true help.format=html rebase.autosquash=true http.sslcainfo=C:/Program Files/Git/mingw64/ssl/certs/ca-bundle.crt http.sslbackend=openssl diff.astextplain.textconv=astextplain filter.lfs.clean=git-lfs clean -- %f filter.lfs.smudge=git-lfs smudge -- %f filter.lfs.process=git-lfs filter-process filter.lfs.required=true credential.helper=manager

The http.sslcainfo defines the CA Certificate store. Update this to append the Cloudflare certificate to the CA bundle by running this command: gc .\Cloudflare_CA.crt | ac $(git config --get http.sslcainfo)

​​ Git on Mac and Linux

Configure Git to trust the Cloudflare certificate with the following command.

git config --global http.sslcainfo [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT]

The command below will set the cafile configuration to use the Cloudflare certificate. Make sure to use the certificate in the .pem file type.

npm config set cafile [ PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem ]

export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS = '[PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]'

​​ Google Cloud SDK

The commands below will set the Google Cloud SDK to use the Cloudflare certificate. More information on configuring the Google Cloud SDK is available here External link icon Open external link .

Get curl’s cacert bundle. curl -O https://curl.se/ca/cacert.pem Get the Cloudflare CA. curl -O https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/5147a72af7d01d4f3a34276f1452bf1e/Cloudflare_CA.pem Combine the certs into a single .pem file. cat cacert.pem > ~/ca.pem cat Cloudflare_CA.pem >> ~/ca.pem Configure Google Cloud to use the combined .pem . gcloud config set core/custom_ca_certs_file ~/ca.pem

​​ AWS CLI

If you’re using the AWS CLI, you need to set the AWS_CA_BUNDLE environment variable to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Commands are available for different operating systems in the instructions available here External link icon Open external link .

​​ IntelliJ IDEA