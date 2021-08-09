Split Tunnels
Split Tunnels mode can be configured to exclude IP addresses or domains from going through WARP. This is commonly used for private routing, including those defined in RFC 1918. You can find a list of excluded IP addresses under Settings > Network > Split Tunnels.
You can add or remove items from the Split Tunnels list at any time.
On the Teams Dashboard, navigate to Settings > Network.
Under Split Tunnels, click Manage.
On this page, you will find a list of the networks Cloudflare for Teams excludes. You can customize this list to add or remove any items from it.
Add an IP address
On the Split Tunnels page, choose IP Address from the list of selectors and enter the IP address or CIDR you want to exclude. Next, add an optional description in the relevant field. Then, click Save destination.
The IP address will appear in the list of Split Tunnel entries.
Add a domain
On the Split Tunnels page, choose Domain from the list of selectors and enter the domain you want to exclude. Next, add an optional description in the relevant field. Then, click Save destination.
The domain will appear in the list of Split Tunnel entries.
Valid domains include:
example.com
example.example.com
*.example.com
Remove an item from Split Tunnels
On the Split Tunnels page, locate the IP address or hostname in the list and then click Delete.