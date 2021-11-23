Kandji

Kandji deploys Cloudflare WARP as a custom app. For an overview of how Kandji deploys custom apps, refer to their knowledge base article External link icon Open external link.

First, you need to download the custom configuration profile. For the simplest deployment, Kandji has created a downloadable configuration profile that enables Cloudfare WARP’s user notifications and configures its Privacy Preference Policy Control (PPPC External link icon Open external link) to have Full Disk Access.

Download the custom profile External link icon Open external link. Add the custom profile. In the navigation bar on the left, click Library. In the upper-right corner, click Add New. On the Add Library Item page, click Custom Profile. Click Add & Configure. Configure the custom profile. Enter a Name for the custom configuration profile. Assign your custom profile to a test Blueprint. Set the Device Families to Mac. Upload the cloudflare_warp.mobileconfig file you previously downloaded. Save the custom profile. Next, add a custom app. In the navigation bar on the left, click Library. In the upper-right corner, click Add New. On the Add Library Item page, click Custom App. Click Add & Configure. Configure the custom app. Name the custom app. Assign the custom app to the same test Blueprint as above. Select Audit and Enforce as the installation type. Copy the Audit and Enforce Script below and paste it into the Audit Script text field. To enforce a minimum app version, update the ENFORCED_VERSION variable in the audit script with the version number the audit script should enforce. (Example version number 1.5.207.0). If ENFORCED_VERSION is left blank (““), the audit script will not check for a version and will only check for the presence of the Cloudflare WARP app in the Applications folder or a subfolder within Applications. (see script comments for more details) In the Install Details section, select Installer Package. Under Installer Package, upload the Cloudflare Warp installer package. If you don’t already have the Cloudflare WARP installer package, visit the Downloads page . Click Save.

​ Audit and Enforce Script