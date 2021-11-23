Jamf

The Cloudflare WARP client allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or JumpCloud or any script or management tool that can place a com.cloudflare.warp.plist file in /Library/Managed Preferences on a supported macOS device. Additionally, this plist can be wrapped in a .mobileconfig .

Here is an example plist file with the accepted arguments:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Here is an example .mobileconfig file with the accepted arguments:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > PayloadContent </ key > < array /> < key > PayloadDisplayName </ key > < string > Cloudflare WARP </ string > < key > PayloadIdentifier </ key > < string > cloudflare_warp </ string > < key > PayloadOrganization </ key > < string > Cloudflare, Ltd. </ string > < key > PayloadRemovalDisallowed </ key > < false /> < key > PayloadType </ key > < string > Configuration </ string > < key > PayloadUUID </ key > < string > F5046847-2B1C-4DA0-A872-F6E040B1B20E </ string > < key > PayloadVersion </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > PayloadContent </ key > < array > < dict > < key > PayloadDisplayName </ key > < string > Custom </ string > < key > PayloadIdentifier </ key > < string > com.cloudflare.warp </ string > < key > PayloadOrganization </ key > < string > Cloudflare Ltd. </ string > < key > PayloadType </ key > < string > com.apple.ManagedClient.preferences </ string > < key > PayloadUUID </ key > < string > C2575334-358E-4925-8B29-30B4348D31E3 </ string > < key > PayloadVersion </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > PayloadEnabled </ key > < true /> < key > PayloadContent </ key > < dict > < key > com.cloudflare.warp </ key > < dict > < key > Forced </ key > < array > < dict > < key > mcx_preference_settings </ key > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ dict > </ array > </ dict > </ dict > </ dict > </ array > </ dict > </ plist >

For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters.

Click here to download this example plist . If you manually plan to download the plist file and place it in /Library/Managed Preferences , convert the plist into into binary format first. To do that:

Open a Terminal window. Run the following command: % plutil -convert binary1 com.cloudflare.warp.plist

Click here to download this example .mobileconfig . Before doing so, you may need to run uuidgen from your macOS terminal. This will generate a value for PayloadUUID , which you can use to replace the default value used for PayloadUUID in the example above.

​ Upload the package

Log in to your jamfcloud.com account. Navigate to Computer. Click All Settings (gear) in the upper right corner. Click Computer Management. Click Packages. Select New. Upload the Cloudflare_WARP.pkg file. For Display name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded. Click Save to complete the upload.

​ Create the policy

Select Computers > Policies on the menu on the left side. Click + New. Enter a Display name such as Cloudflare WARP Client .

For Triggers, our recommendation is to select Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete and Recurring Check-in, but you can select the value that works best for your organization. Navigate to Packages. Click Configure. Click Add next to the package you previously uploaded. Click Save.

​ Add a Configuration Profile

Navigate to Configuration Profiles. Click New. Enter a name for your new profile, such as Cloudflare for Teams. Scroll through the options list and click on Application & Custom Settings. Click Configure. In Preference Domain, enter com.cloudflare.warp . Upload a valid plist file. You can start with our example above and modify it for your organization. Click Save. Navigate to Scope to configure which devices in your organization will receive this profile. Click Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client.

The WARP client, known in the App Store as 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet External link icon Open external link, allows for an automated install via Jamf.

To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need, with the accepted arguments:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict >

For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters.

Log in to your jamfcloud.com account. Navigate to Devices. Click Mobile Device Apps. Click + New. Select App store app or apps purchased in volume. Click Next. In the search box, enter: 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet . Click Next. Click Add in the row for 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet by Cloudflare Inc.. To verify that it is the correct application, click on this App Store link External link icon Open external link . Navigate to Scope. Specify the devices in your organization that will receive the application. Navigate to App Configuration and copy/paste the XML from above. Make sure you modify the default XML values to match your Cloudflare for Teams deployment. Click Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the WARP client.