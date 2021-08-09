macOS

Before you start Visit the requirements section to review the system requirements for macOS and to download the macOS installer. If you want to deploy the WARP client manually, refer to the instructions for manual deployment.

The Cloudflare WARP macOS client allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or JumpCloud or any script or management tool that can place a com.cloudflare.warp.plist file in /Library/Managed Preferences on a supported macOS device. Additionally this plist can be wrapped in a .mobileconfig .

Here is an example plist file with the accepted arguments:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Here is an example .mobileconfig file with the accepted arguments:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > PayloadContent </ key > < array /> < key > PayloadDisplayName </ key > < string > Cloudflare WARP </ string > < key > PayloadIdentifier </ key > < string > cloudflare_warp </ string > < key > PayloadOrganization </ key > < string > Cloudflare, Ltd. </ string > < key > PayloadRemovalDisallowed </ key > < false /> < key > PayloadType </ key > < string > Configuration </ string > < key > PayloadUUID </ key > < string > F5046847-2B1C-4DA0-A872-F6E040B1B20E </ string > < key > PayloadVersion </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > PayloadContent </ key > < array > < dict > < key > PayloadDisplayName </ key > < string > Custom </ string > < key > PayloadIdentifier </ key > < string > com.cloudflare.warp </ string > < key > PayloadOrganization </ key > < string > Cloudflare Ltd. </ string > < key > PayloadType </ key > < string > com.apple.ManagedClient.preferences </ string > < key > PayloadUUID </ key > < string > C2575334-358E-4925-8B29-30B4348D31E3 </ string > < key > PayloadVersion </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > PayloadEnabled </ key > < true /> < key > PayloadContent </ key > < dict > < key > com.cloudflare.warp </ key > < dict > < key > Forced </ key > < array > < dict > < key > mcx_preference_settings </ key > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ dict > </ array > </ dict > </ dict > </ dict > </ array > </ dict > </ plist >

For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters.

Click here to download this example plist . If you plan to download the plist file and place it manually in /Library/Managed Preferences , convert the plist into into binary format first. To do that:

Open a Terminal window. Run the following command: % plutil - convert binary1 com . cloudflare . warp . plist

Click here to download this example .mobileconfig . Before doing so, you may need to run uuidgen from your macOS Terminal. This will generate a value for PayloadUUID , which you can use to replace the default value used for PayloadUUID in the example above.

​ Example configuration in Jamf

With Jamf, the WARP Client deployment is performed in three distinct steps:

Upload the WARP Client pkg file. Create a policy that deploys the WARP Client pkg file. Create a configuration profile with the settings you want pushed down.

The following sections will walk you through each of these steps.

​ Upload the package

Login to your jamfcloud.com account. Navigate to Computer. Click the All Settings (gear) in the upper right corner. Click Computer Management. Click Packages. Select New. Upload the Cloudflare_WARP.pkg file. For Display name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded. Click Save to complete the upload.

​ Create the policy

Select Computers > Policies on the menu to your left. Click + New. Enter a Display name such as "Cloudflare WARP Client".

For Triggers, our recommendation is to select Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete and Recurring Check-in, but you can select the value that works best for your organization. Navigate to Packages. Click Configure. Click Add next to the package you previously uploaded. Click Save.

​ Add Configuration Profile

Navigate to Configuration Profiles. Click New. Enter a name for your new profile, such as Cloudflare for Teams. Scroll down the options list and click on Application & Custom Settings. Click Configure. In Preference Domain, enter com.cloudflare.warp . Upload a valid plist file. You can start with our example above and modify for your organization. Click Save. Navigate to Scope to configure which devices in your organization should receive this profile. Click Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client.