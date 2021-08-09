Intune

Log in to your Microsoft Intune account. Navigate to Apps > All Apps. Click +Add. In App type, select Line-of-business app from the drop-down menu. Click Select. Click Select app package file and upload the Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi installer you downloaded previously. Click OK. In the Name field, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded. In the Publisher field, we recommend entering Cloudflare, Inc . In the Command-line arguments field, enter a valid set of command-line arguments as described above. Example: /quiet ORGANIZATION="exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE="warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID="fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com" You do not need to fill other optional fields. Once you have entered all the necessary values, click Next. Add the users or groups who require Cloudflare WARP. Click Next. Review your configuration. Click Create.

Intune is now configured to deploy the WARP client.

The WARP client, known in the App Store as 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet External link icon Open external link, allows for an automated install via Intune.

To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need, with the accepted arguments:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict >

For a description of each argument and what it means, refer to the deployment parameters.

The WARP client, known in the Google Play store as 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet External link icon Open external link, allows for an automated install via Intune.

To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need, with the accepted arguments:

< key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > enable </ key > < true /> < key > gateway_unique_id </ key > < string > your_gateway_doh_subdomain </ string > < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string >

Refer to the deployment parameters for a description of each value.

The Cloudflare WARP client allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or JumpCloud or any script or management tool that can place a com.cloudflare.warp.plist file in /Library/Managed Preferences on a supported macOS device. Additionally, this plist can be wrapped in a .mobileconfig .

Here is an example plist file with the accepted arguments:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Here is an example .mobileconfig file with the accepted arguments:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd"> < plist version = " 1.0 " > < dict > < key > PayloadContent </ key > < array /> < key > PayloadDisplayName </ key > < string > Cloudflare WARP </ string > < key > PayloadIdentifier </ key > < string > cloudflare_warp </ string > < key > PayloadOrganization </ key > < string > Cloudflare, Ltd. </ string > < key > PayloadRemovalDisallowed </ key > < false /> < key > PayloadType </ key > < string > Configuration </ string > < key > PayloadUUID </ key > < string > F5046847-2B1C-4DA0-A872-F6E040B1B20E </ string > < key > PayloadVersion </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > PayloadContent </ key > < array > < dict > < key > PayloadDisplayName </ key > < string > Custom </ string > < key > PayloadIdentifier </ key > < string > com.cloudflare.warp </ string > < key > PayloadOrganization </ key > < string > Cloudflare Ltd. </ string > < key > PayloadType </ key > < string > com.apple.ManagedClient.preferences </ string > < key > PayloadUUID </ key > < string > C2575334-358E-4925-8B29-30B4348D31E3 </ string > < key > PayloadVersion </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > PayloadEnabled </ key > < true /> < key > PayloadContent </ key > < dict > < key > com.cloudflare.warp </ key > < dict > < key > Forced </ key > < array > < dict > < key > mcx_preference_settings </ key > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict > </ dict > </ array > </ dict > </ dict > </ dict > </ array > </ dict > </ plist >

For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters.

Click here to download this example plist . If you plan to download the plist file and manually place it in /Library/Managed Preferences , convert the plist into binary format first. To do that:

Open a Terminal window. Run the following command: % plutil - convert binary1 com . cloudflare . warp . plist