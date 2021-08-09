iOS

Before you start Visit the requirements section to review the system requirements for iOS and to download the iOS installer. If you want to deploy the WARP client manually, refer to the instructions for manual deployment.

The Cloudflare WARP iOS client, known in the App Store as 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet External link icon Open external link, allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, or SimpleMDM.

To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need, with the accepted arguments:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict >

For a description of each argument and what it means, see deployment parameters.

​ Example Configuration in Jamf

Follow these steps to deploy the WARP Client via Jamf:

​ Upload the package

Login to your jamfcloud.com account. Navigate to Devices. Click the Mobile Device Apps. Click + New. Select App store app or apps purchased in volume. Click Next. In the search box, enter: 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet. Click Next. Click Add in the row for 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet by Cloudflare Inc.. To verify it's the correct application, click on this link External link icon Open external link . Navigate to Scope. Specify the devices in your organization that should receive the application. Navigate to App Configuration and copypaste the XML from above. Make sure you modify the default XML values to match your Cloudflare for Teams deployment. Click Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client.