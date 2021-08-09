Android
The Cloudflare WARP Android client (known in the Google Play store as 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet) allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, Google Endpoint Manager, and others.
Accepted configuration values are as follows:
<key>organization</key><string>yourorganization</string><key>enable</key><true /><key>gateway_unique_id</key><string>your_gateway_doh_subdomain</string><key>service_mode</key><string>warp</string><key>support_url</key><string>https://support.example.com</string>
See the deployment parameters for a description of each value.