Android

The Cloudflare WARP Android client (known in the Google Play store as 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet) allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, Google Endpoint Manager, and others.

Accepted configuration values are as follows:

<key>organization</key>
<string>yourorganization</string>
<key>enable</key>
<true />
<key>gateway_unique_id</key>
<string>your_gateway_doh_subdomain</string>
<key>service_mode</key>
<string>warp</string>
<key>support_url</key>
<string>https://support.example.com</string>

See the deployment parameters for a description of each value.