Android

Before you start Visit the requirements section to review the system requirements for Android and to download the Android installer. If you want to deploy the WARP client manually, refer to the instructions for manual deployment.

The Cloudflare WARP Android client (known in the Google Play store as 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet External link icon Open external link) allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, Google Endpoint Manager, and others.

Accepted configuration values are as follows:

< key > organization </ key > < string > yourorganization </ string > < key > enable </ key > < true /> < key > gateway_unique_id </ key > < string > your_gateway_doh_subdomain </ string > < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string >

See the deployment parameters for a description of each value.