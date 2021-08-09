Windows

Before you start Visit the requirements section to review the system requirements for Windows and to download the Windows installer. If you want to deploy the WARP client manually, refer to the instructions for manual deployment.

The WARP Client for Windows allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, AD, or any script or management tool that can execute a .msi file.

Example command line to install the client: Cloudflare_WARP_Release - x64 . msi / quiet ORGANIZATION = "exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE = "warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID = "fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL = "http://support.example.com" See the deployment parameters for a description of each argument.

Example command line to uninstall the client: msiexec / x Cloudflare_WARP_Release - x64 . msi / quiet

​ Example configuration with Microsoft Intune

Below are the minimum required steps to deploy Cloudflare WARP with Intune:

Login to your Microsoft Intune account. Navigate to Apps > All Apps. Click +Add. As App type, select Line-of-business app from the drop-down menu. Click Select. Click Select app package file and upload the Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi installer you downloaded previously. Click OK. In the Name field, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded. In the Publisher field, we recommend entering Cloudflare, Inc . In the Command-line arguments field enter a valid set of command line arguments as describe above Example: /quiet ORGANIZATION="exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE="warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID="fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com" You don't need to fill other optional fields. Once you've entered all the necessary values, click Next. Add the users or groups who require Cloudflare WARP. Click Next. Review your configuration. Click Create.

Intune is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP Client