Windows
The WARP Client for Windows allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, AD, or any script or management tool that can execute a
.msi file.
Example command line to install the client:Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi /quiet ORGANIZATION="exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE="warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID="fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com"
See the deployment parameters for a description of each argument.
Example command line to uninstall the client:msiexec /x Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi /quiet
Example configuration with Microsoft Intune
Below are the minimum required steps to deploy Cloudflare WARP with Intune:
- Login to your Microsoft Intune account.
- Navigate to Apps > All Apps.
- Click +Add.
- As App type, select Line-of-business app from the drop-down menu.
- Click Select.
- Click Select app package file and upload the
Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msiinstaller you downloaded previously.
- Click OK.
- In the Name field, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded.
- In the Publisher field, we recommend entering
Cloudflare, Inc.
- In the Command-line arguments field enter a valid set of command line arguments as describe above
- Example:
/quiet ORGANIZATION="exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE="warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID="fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com"
- Example:
- You don't need to fill other optional fields. Once you've entered all the necessary values, click Next.
- Add the users or groups who require Cloudflare WARP.
- Click Next.
- Review your configuration.
- Click Create.
Intune is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP Client