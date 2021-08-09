Managed deployment
Bigger organizations with MDM tools like Intune or JAMF can deploy WARP to their entire fleet of devices from a single operation.
Scripted deployment
The WARP client for Windows allows for an automated install via any management tool that can execute an
.msi file.
Example command line to install the client:Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi /quiet ORGANIZATION="exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE="warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID="fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com"
Refer to the deployment parameters for a description of each argument.
Example command line to uninstall the client:msiexec /x Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi /quiet