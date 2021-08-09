Skip to content
Managed deployment

Bigger organizations with MDM tools like Intune or JAMF can deploy WARP to their entire fleet of devices from a single operation.

Scripted deployment

The WARP client for Windows allows for an automated install via any management tool that can execute an .msi file.

  • Example command line to install the client:

    Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi /quiet ORGANIZATION="exampleorg" SERVICE_MODE="warp" GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID="fmxk762nrj" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com"

    Refer to the deployment parameters for a description of each argument.

  • Example command line to uninstall the client:

    msiexec /x Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi /quiet