Manual deployment

If you plan to direct your users to manually download and configure the WARP client, users will need to connect the client to your organization's Cloudflare for Teams instance.

​ On desktop

End users will need to log in to Cloudflare for Teams by following these instructions:

Click on the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Click the gear icon. Navigate to Preferences > Account. Click Login with Cloudflare for Teams. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization.

​ On mobile devices

End users will need to log in to Cloudflare for Teams by following these instructions: