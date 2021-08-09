Skip to content
Router setup
IPv4
- Click on the Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
- Click on Network and Internet.
- Click on Change Adapter Settings.
- Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
- Click Properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
- Click Properties.
- Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
- Click OK.
IPv6
- Click on the Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
- Click on Network and Internet.
- Click on Change Adapter Settings.
- Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
- Click Properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
- Click Properties.
- Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
- Add the IPv6 address from that we listed based on your location configuration
- Click OK.