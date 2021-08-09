Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Router setup

IPv4

  • Click on the Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
  • Click on Network and Internet.
  • Click on Change Adapter Settings.
  • Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
  • Click Properties.
  • Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
  • Click Properties.
  • Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add the following IP addresses:
    • 172.64.36.1
    • 172.64.36.2
  • Click OK.

IPv6

  • Click on the Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
  • Click on Network and Internet.
  • Click on Change Adapter Settings.
  • Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
  • Click Properties.
  • Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
  • Click Properties.
  • Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
  • Add the IPv6 address from that we listed based on your location configuration
  • Click OK.