Native OS
Linux
Ubuntu
IPv4
- Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
- Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
- Click Edit.
- Click IPv4.
Remove any IP addresses that may already be listed.
- Add the following IP addresses:
- Click Apply.
IPv6
- Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
- Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
- Click IPv6.
- Add the IPv6 address from that we listed based on your location configuration
- Click Apply.
Debian
IPv4
- In the command line, type:
sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
- Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document
- Replace the nameserver lines with:
- Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim.
- Type
:wq.
IPv6
- In the command line, type:
sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
- Add the IPv6 address from that we listed based on your location configuration.
- Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim.
- Type
:wq.
Mac
IPv4
- Go to System Preferences > Network.
- Click Advanced.
- Select the DNS tab, and remove any IP addresses that may be already listed.
- Add the following IP addresses:
- Click OK.
- Click Apply.
IPv6
- On the Zero Trust dashboard
Open external link
, navigate to the Locations tab.
- Expand your location by clicking on it.
- Note the IPv6 address.
- On your computer, go to System Preferences > Network.
- Click Advanced.
- Select the DNS tab, and remove any IP addresses that may already be listed.
- Add the IPv6 address you got from your location card.
- Click OK.
- Click Apply.
Windows
IPv4
- Click on Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
- Click on Network and Internet.
- Click on Change Adapter Settings.
- Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
- Click Properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
- Click Properties.
- Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and add the following IP addresses in their place:
- Click OK.
IPv6
- Click on Start > Control Panel.
- Click on Network and Internet.
- Click on Change Adapter Settings.
- Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
- Click Properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
- Click Properties.
- Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
- Add the IPv6 address that we listed based on your location configuration
1.Click OK.