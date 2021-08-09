Warning

Enrolling devices using static IP addresses may prevent users from connecting to some of the public Wi-Fi networks that use captive portals. If users are experiencing connectivity issues related to captive portals, they should:

Remove the static IP addresses from the device. Connect to the Wi-Fi network. Once the connection has been established, add the static IP addresses back.

Alternatively, you can look into using the WARP client to connect your devices to Teams.