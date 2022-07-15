Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-One
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Native OS

Linux

Ubuntu

IPv4

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
  2. Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
  3. Click Edit.
  4. Click IPv4.
    Remove any IP addresses that may already be listed.
  5. Add the following IP addresses:
    • 172.64.36.1
    • 172.64.36.2
  6. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. Click System > Preferences > Network Connections.
  2. Click on the Wireless tab, then choose the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected to.
  3. Click IPv6.
  4. Add the IPv6 address from that we listed based on your location configuration
  5. Click Apply.

Debian

IPv4

  1. In the command line, type: sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
  2. Press the i key on your keyboard to edit the document
  3. Replace the nameserver lines with:
    • 172.64.36.1
    • 172.64.36.2
  4. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim.
  5. Type :wq.

IPv6

  1. In the command line, type: sudo vim /etc/resolv.conf
  2. Add the IPv6 address from that we listed based on your location configuration.
  3. Press the ESC key on your keyboard to save and exit vim.
  4. Type :wq.

Mac

IPv4

  1. Go to System Preferences > Network.
  2. Click Advanced.
  3. Select the DNS tab, and remove any IP addresses that may be already listed.
  4. Add the following IP addresses:
    • 172.64.36.1
    • 172.64.36.2
  5. Click OK.
  6. Click Apply.

IPv6

  1. On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to the Locations tab.
  2. Expand your location by clicking on it.
  3. Note the IPv6 address.
  4. On your computer, go to System Preferences > Network.
  5. Click Advanced.
  6. Select the DNS tab, and remove any IP addresses that may already be listed.
  7. Add the IPv6 address you got from your location card.
  8. Click OK.
  9. Click Apply.

Windows

IPv4

  1. Click on Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
  2. Click on Network and Internet.
  3. Click on Change Adapter Settings.
  4. Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
  5. Click Properties.
  6. Select Internet Protocol Version 4.
  7. Click Properties.
  8. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and add the following IP addresses in their place:
    • 172.64.36.1
    • 172.64.36.2
  9. Click OK.

IPv6

  1. Click on Start > Control Panel.
  2. Click on Network and Internet.
  3. Click on Change Adapter Settings.
  4. Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.
  5. Click Properties.
  6. Select Internet Protocol Version 6.
  7. Click Properties.
  8. Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
  9. Add the IPv6 address that we listed based on your location configuration 1.Click OK.