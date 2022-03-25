DNS over HTTPS

Browsers can be configured to use any DoH endpoint. If you choose to configure DoH directly in your browser, you must choose a Gateway location as your DoH endpoint, otherwise Gateway DNS filtering will not occur in that browser.

If you want to disable DoH for your organization so that Gateway can be enforced, create a policy to block this canary domain External link icon Open external link .

Before you start Obtain a location’s DoH subdomain (previously known as a unique id).

With Firefox, you can send DNS queries using the DNS over HTTPS protocol.

Open Preferences and scroll to the bottom. Click on Network Settings. Click on Settings. Check Enable DNS over HTTPS. Choose Custom from the drop-down for Use Provider. Enter https://YOUR_UNIQUE_SUBDOMAIN.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query in the Custom field. In place of YOUR_UNIQUE_SUBDOMAIN , include your unique ID. Click OK. Enter about:config in the address bar. Click on Accept the risk! if you see a prompt from Firefox.

1.Set network.trr.bootstrapAddress to 162.159.36.5 .

1.Set network.trr.mode to 3.

You should now be able to send queries through the DNS over HTTPS protocol.

​​ Google Chrome / Microsoft Edge / Brave

Open Settings. In your address bar, type the following and hit Enter: chrome://flags/#dns-over-https . This will take you to Secure DNS lookups. Click on the Secure DNS lookups radio button to enable DoH.

Read more about enabling DNS over HTTPS External link icon Open external link on Chrome.

As of today, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS.