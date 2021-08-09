Extensions

Browser Isolation supports running native Chromium Web Extensions in the remote browser.

This capability allows extending tools that require DOM access (such as password managers and ad-blockers) to isolated pages.

​ Install an extension inside the remote browser

​ Prerequisite: Isolate Chrome Web Store

Installing extensions requires that the Chrome Web Store is isolated, first create an HTTP policy that isolates the Chrome Webstore (chrome.google.com).

​ Install an extension

Navigate to https://chrome.google.com/webstore while isolated.

Find and select your desired extension.

Select "Add to Chrome".

Approve the extension installation by selecting "Add extension".

Remote browser extensions are automatically reinstalled across isolated sessions.

​ Removing extensions from the remote browser

Extensions may be uninstalled within the remote browser from any isolated page.