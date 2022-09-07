Accessing a SMB drive through Cloudflare Tunnels

The Server Message Block, or SMB, protocol allows users to read, write, and access shared resources on a network. While SMB was developed for Microsoft Windows, Samba provides SMB connectivity from UNIX-like and BSD systems. Cloudflare Tunnel provides users with a simple mechanism to connect a SMB file server. A Samba server can be set up using this guide External link icon Open external link on an Ubuntu machine. Cloudflare Zero Trust provides two solutions to securely SSH to a server

Private subnet routing with Cloudflare WARP to Tunnel

Cloudflared on client and server

​​ WARP to Tunnel

Creating a private network has two components: the server, and the client. The server’s infrastructure (whether that is a single application, multiple applications, or a network segment) is connected to Cloudflare by Cloudflare Tunnel. This is done by running the cloudflared daemon on the server. Simply put, Tunnel is what connects the network to Cloudflare. End users need to be able to easily connect to Cloudflare and more importantly your network. This is managed by the Cloudflare WARP agent. The cloudflared daemon can be deployed on the SMB file server to create a private network and connect the server to Cloudflare’s network. The WARP agent can then be used to securely connect to the SMB server.

​​ Private network connector setup

Once the Samba server is set up and configured it needs to be made accessible.

To set up the tunnel on the machine use the following steps:

Log in to the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link and go to Access > Tunnels. Select Create a tunnel. Enter a name for your tunnel. Select Save tunnel. Next, you will need to install cloudflared and run it. To do so, check that the environment under Choose an environment reflects the operating system on your machine, then copy the command in the box below and paste it into a terminal window. Run the command. Once the command has finished running, your connector will appear on the Zero Trust dashboard. Select Next. In the Private Networks tab, add the private IP subnet in the private network section. The private IP subnet should include the IP address of the SSH server. This will tell Cloudflare to send the traffic to that IP address in the private network to this tunnel. Select Save <tunnel-name> .

Once the tunnel is running you can create Zero Trust security policies to manage access.

​​ Zero Trust Policies

In the Access section of the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , you will need to create a Private Network application and Zero Trust security policy to manage access to your RDP server.

To get started, navigate to Access > Applications > Create an Application.

Select Private Network application Name your application. In this example, we’ll name our Application windows-desktop-experience. For application type, select Destination IP and the value for our RDP server. Select Next and you will find two auto-generated Zero Trust policies which can be modified to include Identity and Device based controls. Allow specific users by adding the User Email rule

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP in 10.0.0.0/8 Allow User email Matches regex *@example.com Allow

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP in 10.0.0.0/8 Block

Access rules are evaluated in order so a user with an email ending in @example.com will be able to access 10.0.0.0/8 while any other users will be blocked. This rule is a great example to get started, but for more in-depth information on how identity-aware network policies work, read our ddedicated documentation page.

​​ WARP Management

It is worth noting that some IP addresses are automatically excluded by WARP (such as addresses in the range 10.0.0.0/8). WARP automatically excludes RFC 1918 IP addresses, which are IP addresses typically used in private networks and not reachable from the Internet. If the IP address a user is trying to reach is also in the RFC IP range it needs to be removed from this exclusion list from Settings>Network>Split Tunnels. You also need to configure WARP to inspect HTTP traffic.

Go to Settings > Network. Toggle Proxy to Enabled. This will tell Cloudflare to begin proxying any traffic from enrolled devices, except the traffic excluded using the split tunnel settings. Toggle TLS decryption to Enabled. This will tell Cloudflare to begin decrypting traffic for inspection from enrolled devices, except the traffic excluded from inspection.

Users can connect over this private network by enrolling their devices into the Warp agent in the same account as the Cloudflare Tunnel configuration. As a note, they must be using Gateway with WARP mode which can be found by clicking the gear icon in the top right of the Warp agent.

You can begin to enroll devices by creating a device enrollment rule.

Go to Settings > Devices > Device enrollment. Within Device enrollment permissions, select Manage. Select Add a rule. Determine who is allowed to enroll by using criteria including Access groups, groups from your identity provider, email domain, or named users. This example allows any user with a @example.com account to enroll. Select Save.

Your rule will now be visible under the Device enrollment rules list.

​​ Connecting over WARP

A user trying to accesss the SMB server will need to install the WARP client and log in to the configured access group in the WARP app preferences.

​​ Mac OS

While in Finder, select Go>Connect to Server… Enter smb://< smb server ip address> into the input box Sign in with the username and password created while setting up the server Select the resource to connect to

Open File Explorer and right click on Network>Map Network Drive In the Folder section add \< IP address >\sambashare (sambashare being the name of the folder created and shared through the server) Ensure that the checkbox “Connect using different credentials” is active Select Finish

​​ Cloudflare Access

A SMB file server can be routed through a public hostname so it can be accessed without being on a virtual private network. Accessing the SMB file server will require having cloudflared installed on both the server machine and on the client machine and an active zone in Cloudflare. The SMB traffic can then be proxied over this connection to access the content.

​​ Public hostname connector setup

To set up the tunnel to route the SMB server to a public hostname use the following steps:

Log in to the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link and go to Access > Tunnels. Select Create a tunnel. Enter a name for your tunnel. Select Save tunnel. Next, you will need to install cloudflared and run it. To do so, check that the environment under Choose an environment reflects the operating system on your machine, then copy the command in the box below and paste it into a terminal window. Run the command. Once the command has finished running, your connector will appear on the Zero Trust dashboard. Select Next. In the Public Hostnames tab, choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (i.e. smb.example.com). Specify the service. SMB drives listen on port 139 or 445 by default. tcp://localhost:445 . Select Save <tunnel-name> .

Once the tunnel is running it is important to connect it to a Zero Trust policy.

​​ Create a Zero Trust policy

In the Access section of the Zero Trust dashboard an application and policies can be created to manage access to the SMB drive. For example, if the drive is shared at smb.example.com, build a policy so that only team members are able to connect to that subdomain.

​​ Connect to the SMB drive

A user trying to access the SMB server will need to install cloudflared on their device. The following command creates the connection from the device to Cloudflare. Any available port can be specified.

$ cloudflared access tcp --hostname smb.example.com --url localhost:8445

If you are using a Windows machine, and cannot specify the port for SMB, you might need to disable the local Server. The local Server on a client machine uses the same default port for CIFS/SMB, port 445 , and by listening on that port by default the Server can block the Cloudflare Access connection.

The Windows Server service supports share actions over a network like file, print, and named-pipe. Disabling this service can cause those actions to fail to start.