Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare-One
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Dropdown icon
Cloudflare Zero Trust menu
Blog: Introducing Cloudflare One
Cloudflare for Teams pricing
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Get started
Tutorials
Expand: Identity
Identity
One-time PIN login
Expand: SSO integration
SSO integration
Generic SAML 2.0
SAML | Centrify
Azure AD®
SAML | OneLogin
SAML | Jumpcloud
SAML | Active Directory®
PingFederate®
PingOne®
SAML | Citrix ADC
SAML | Signed AuthN requests
SAML | Keycloak
Generic OIDC
OneLogin OIDC
Centrify
Facebook
GitHub
Google
Google Workspace
LinkedIn
Okta
Okta (SAML)
Yandex
Expand: Device posture
Device posture
Gateway
WARP
Azure AD
Carbon Black
CrowdStrike
Microsoft Endpoint Manager
SentinelOne
Tanium
Uptycs
Workspace ONE
Mutual TLS
OS Version
Device serial numbers
Application Check
File Check
Domain Joined
Disk Encryption
Firewall
Expand: User management
User management
Access groups
Session management
Seat management
Short-lived certificates
Expand: Access JWTs
Access JWTs
Validate JWTs
Application token
Service tokens
Login page
Expand: Connections
Connections
Expand: Cloudflare Tunnel
Cloudflare Tunnel
Expand: Get started
Get started
Expand: Set up a tunnel
Set up a tunnel
Expand: Via the dashboard
Via the dashboard
Configuration
Expand: Via the command line
Via the command line
Expand: Configuration
Configuration
Configuration file
Ingress rules
Cloudflared parameters
Run a tunnel
Expand: Run as a service
Run as a service
Linux
macOS
Windows
Useful commands
Tunnel availability and failover
Tunnel permissions
Useful terms
Downloads
GitHub
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Private networks
Private networks
Connect private networks
Private hostnames and IPs
Tunnel Virtual Networks
Expand: Public hostnames
Public hostnames
DNS record
Load balancers
Expand: Tunnel administration
Tunnel administration
AWS
Azure
GCP
Kubernetes
Expand: Do more with Tunnel
Do more with Tunnel
Secure the server
Ports and IPs
Migrate legacy tunnels
Quick Tunnels
Tunnel hosting requirements
Expand: License
License
Copyrights
Expand: Connect devices
Connect devices
Expand: WARP
WARP
First-time setup
Download WARP
Install the Cloudflare certificate
Expand: Deploy WARP
Deploy WARP
Expand: Managed deployment
Managed deployment
Expand: Partners
Partners
Hexnode
Intune
Jamf
JumpCloud
Kandji
Parameters
Manual deployment
WARP with firewall
WARP with legacy VPN
Expand: Bypass WARP
Bypass WARP
Local Domain Fallback
Split Tunnels
WARP settings
Remove WARP
Expand: Agentless options
Agentless options
Expand: DNS
DNS
Expand: Add locations
Add locations
DNS resolver IPs and hostnames
DNS over HTTPS
DNS over TLS
Native OS
Router setup
HTTP
Expand: Applications
Applications
Expand: Add web applications
Add web applications
SaaS applications
Self-hosted applications
Cloudflare dashboard SSO application
Expand: Add non-HTTP applications
Add non-HTTP applications
Arbitrary TCP
Expand: Scan SaaS applications
Scan SaaS applications
Expand: Available integrations
Available integrations
Google Workspace
Microsoft 365
Add bookmarks
App Launcher
Expand: Policies
Policies
Expand: Secure Web Gateway
Secure Web Gateway
Expand: Get started
Get started
DNS filtering
Network filtering
HTTP filtering
Expand: DNS policies
DNS policies
Common policies
Check that a policy is working
DNS Categories
Expand: Network policies
Network policies
Common policies
SSH proxy and command logs
Expand: HTTP policies
HTTP policies
Common policies
Global rules
Order of enforcement
Expand: Data Loss Prevention
Data Loss Prevention
Predefined DLP Profiles
Incompatible traffic
Tenant control
AV scanning
Applications and app types
Identity-based policies
Block page
WARP session duration
Lists
Dedicated egress IPs
Expand: Access
Access
Policy management
Require Purpose Justification
CORS
External Evaluation rules
Application paths
Enforce MFA
Temporary authentication
Expand: Browser Isolation
Browser Isolation
Accessibility
Setup
Known limitations
Clientless Web Isolation
Extensions
Browser Isolation with firewall
Expand: Analytics
Analytics
Shadow IT Discovery
Gateway Analytics
User logs
Expand: Zero Trust logs
Zero Trust logs
Expand: Gateway Activity logs
Gateway Activity logs
Manage PII
Access Audit logs
Tunnel Audit logs
Expand: API and Terraform
API and Terraform
Access API examples
Scoped API tokens
Terraform
Glossary
Roles and permissions
Technical limitations
FAQ
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
/
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
↑ Top