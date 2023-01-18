Tunnel notifications

Administrators can receive an alert when Cloudflare Tunnels in an account change their health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered via email, webhook, and third-party services.

​​ Manage notifications

Tunnel notifications are configured on the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . For more information, refer to Create a Notification.

​​ Available notifications

​​ Tunnel creation or deletion event

Receive an alert when a new tunnel has been created or an existing tunnel has been deleted.

​​ Tunnel health alert

Receive an alert when a tunnel changes its health status.