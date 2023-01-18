Tunnel notifications
Administrators can receive an alert when Cloudflare Tunnels in an account change their health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered via email, webhook, and third-party services.
Manage notifications
Tunnel notifications are configured on the Cloudflare dashboard. For more information, refer to Create a Notification.
Available notifications
Tunnel creation or deletion event
Receive an alert when a new tunnel has been created or an existing tunnel has been deleted.
Tunnel health alert
Receive an alert when a tunnel changes its health status.
|Health status
|Description
|Healthy
|The tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network.
|Degraded
|The tunnel is active and serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in tunnel availability could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic.
|Down
|The tunnel cannot serve traffic as it has no connections to the Cloudflare global network.
|Inactive
|This value is reserved for tunnels which have been created, but have never been run.