Run as a service
|Before you start
|1. Create a Tunnel
|2. Configure the Tunnel
|3. Configure routing to the Tunnel
Cloudflare Tunnel can install itself as a system service on Linux and Windows and as a launch agent on macOS.
By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the
cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:
|Argument
|Description
url
|The destination for proxied traffic in your environment if your origin is not listening on localhost:8080
tunnel
|The UUID of your Tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
You must create the Tunnel, and its credentials file, prior to installing it as a service. Creating the Tunnel in advance will generate the
credentials file.
If you do not want to create the tunnel in advance, you must install
cloudflared with the
--legacy flag.
Linux
Run the following command:
$ sudo cloudflared service install
If you have already logged in and have a configuration file in
~/.cloudflared/, these will be copied to
/etc/cloudflared/.
If you do not have a configuration file, you will need to create a config.yml file with fields listed above. You can pass a custom file by running
cloudflared --config CONFIG-FILE service install.
Then, start the system service with the following command:
$ sudo systemctl start cloudflared
Or start on boot with:
$ sudo systemctl enable cloudflared
macOS
Run at login
Open a Terminal and run the following command:
$ cloudflared service install
Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch agent, and start whenever you log in, using your local user configuration found in
~/.cloudflared/.
Manually start the service
Run the following command:
$ launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared
Output will be logged to
~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and
~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log.
Run at boot
Run the following command:
$ sudo cloudflared service install
Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch daemon, and start whenever your system boots, using your configuration found in
/etc/cloudflared.
Manually start the service
Run the following command:
$ sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared
Output will be logged to
/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and
/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log.
Windows
To run as a service on Windows, you must specify four arguments in the configuration file.
|Argument
|Description
url
|The destination for proxied traffic in your environment if your origin is not listening on localhost:8080
tunnel
|The UUID of your Tunnel
credentials-file
|The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel
logfile
|The location to store
cloudflared logs`
Before starting, download
cloudflared and place the
cloudflared.exe in a location accessible to the OS. This example assumes the executable is stored in the following location:
C:\Cloudflared\bin\cloudflared.exe
Install
cloudflared
Open a Command Prompt with Administrator privileges.
Run the following command to install
cloudflaredas a service.
C:\Cloudflared\bin\cloudflared.exe service install
Assuming Windows is installed to
C:\, when running as a service, Cloudflare Tunnel expects the configuration to be available at the following path:
C:\Windows\system32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\config.yml .
You can copy your local configuration from:
%UserProfile%\.cloudflared\config.yml.
If that directory is not available, you can execute the following command to create the directory.
mkdir C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared
(Optional) Specify a custom location for the config file
By default, the Windows service runs in “access” client mode. If you need to specify a custom config file location, you can do so in the Windows registry after the service has been installed (MSDN reference):
- Open
regedit.
- Go to the registry key
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared.
- Edit the
ImagePathvalue to include
--config <path-to-config>.
Additionally, you will need to add
tunnel run arguments and, in some cases, a pointer to the config file. For example:
.../cloudflared.exe tunnel [--config FILE] run.
Authenticate
cloudflared
Run the following command to login to Cloudflare and authenticate
cloudflared.
C:\Cloudflared\bin\cloudflared.exe login
Once authenticated, copy the certificate to the
systemprofile directory.
copy C:\Users\%USERNAME%\.cloudflared\cert.pem C:\Windows\System32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared
Create, route, and configure the Tunnel
You can now create an Cloudflare Tunnel and edit the configuration file to configure
cloudflared. We recommend setting the routing before running the service in the next step.
Start the service
To start the service, open the Service Manager, select
Cloudflare Tunnel agent and open the
General tab. In the
Start parameters field, specify the location of the configuration file and place the
tunnel run command after the path. For example:
Once applied, you can click
Start to run the Tunnel.
Alternatively, you can run the following commands to start Cloudflare Tunnel as a service:
C:\> sc start cloudflared tunnel run
If you are a Powershell user, run this command instead:
PS C:> $Service = Get-Service cloudflared ; $Service.start(@('tunnel','run'))
Start on reboot
You can configure the service in Windows to start if the machine reboots.
- Open the Registry Editor as an administrator.
- Navigate to
Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared
- Edit the entry
ImagePathto contain the path to the
cloudflaredbinary.
- Add the parameters that were configured above; for example the path to the configuration file and the
tunnel runcommand.