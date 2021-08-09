Run as a service

Cloudflare Tunnel can install itself as a system service on Linux and Windows and as a launch agent on macOS.

By default, Cloudflare Tunnel expects all of the configuration to exist in the cloudflared/config.yml configuration file. The available options are documented on the configuration file reference, but at a minimum you must specify the following arguments to run as a service:

Argument Description url The destination for proxied traffic in your environment if your origin is not listening on localhost:8080 tunnel The UUID of your Tunnel credentials-file The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel

You must create the Tunnel, and its credentials file, prior to installing it as a service. Creating the Tunnel in advance will generate the credentials file.

If you do not want to create the tunnel in advance, you must install cloudflared with the --legacy flag.

Run the following command:

$ sudo cloudflared service install

If you have already logged in and have a configuration file in ~/.cloudflared/ , these will be copied to /etc/cloudflared/ .

If you do not have a configuration file, you will need to create a config.yml file with fields listed above. You can pass a custom file by running cloudflared --config CONFIG-FILE service install .

The above arguments are required for pre-configured Cloudflare Tunnel deployments. If you are using legacy Tunnels, without names, you can append the --legacy flag when running cloudflared tunnel install command.

Then, start the system service with the following command:

$ sudo systemctl start cloudflared

Or start on boot with:

$ sudo systemctl enable cloudflared

​ Run at login

Open a Terminal and run the following command:

$ cloudflared service install

Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch agent, and start whenever you log in, using your local user configuration found in ~/.cloudflared/ .

​ Manually start the service

Run the following command:

$ launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared

Output will be logged to ~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and ~/Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log .

​ Run at boot

Run the following command:

$ sudo cloudflared service install

Cloudflare Tunnel will be installed as a launch daemon, and start whenever your system boots, using your configuration found in /etc/cloudflared .

​ Manually start the service

Run the following command:

$ sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared

Output will be logged to /Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.err.log and /Library/Logs/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.out.log .

To run as a service on Windows, you must specify four arguments in the configuration file.

Argument Description url The destination for proxied traffic in your environment if your origin is not listening on localhost:8080 tunnel The UUID of your Tunnel credentials-file The location of the credentials file for your Tunnel logfile The location to store cloudflared logs`

Before starting, download cloudflared and place the cloudflared.exe in a location accessible to the OS. This example assumes the executable is stored in the following location:

C: \ Cloudflared \ bin \ cloudflared.exe

​ Install cloudflared

Open a Command Prompt with Administrator privileges. Run the following command to install cloudflared as a service.

C: \ Cloudflared \ bin \ cloudflared.exe service install

Assuming Windows is installed to C:\ , when running as a service, Cloudflare Tunnel expects the configuration to be available at the following path:

C:\Windows\system32\config\systemprofile\.cloudflared\config.yml .

You can copy your local configuration from:

%UserProfile%\.cloudflared\config.yml .

If that directory is not available, you can execute the following command to create the directory.

mkdir C: \ Windows \ System32 \ config \ systemprofile \ .cloudflared

​ (Optional) Specify a custom location for the config file

By default, the Windows service runs in “access” client mode. If you need to specify a custom config file location, you can do so in the Windows registry after the service has been installed (MSDN reference External link icon Open external link):

Open regedit . Go to the registry key HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cloudflared . Edit the ImagePath value to include --config <path-to-config> .

Additionally, you will need to add tunnel run arguments and, in some cases, a pointer to the config file. For example: .../cloudflared.exe tunnel [--config FILE] run .

​ Authenticate cloudflared

Run the following command to login to Cloudflare and authenticate cloudflared .

C: \ Cloudflared \ bin \ cloudflared.exe login

Once authenticated, copy the certificate to the systemprofile directory.

copy C: \ Users \ %USERNAME% \ .cloudflared \ cert.pem C: \ Windows \ System32 \ config \ systemprofile \ .cloudflared

​ Create, route, and configure the Tunnel

You can now create an Cloudflare Tunnel and edit the configuration file to configure cloudflared . We recommend setting the routing before running the service in the next step.

When running cloudflared as a service on Windows, the path to the credentials file in the configuration file needs to be explicitly specified. --- filename : config.yml --- credentials-file : C : \ABSOLUTE\PATH\TO\UUID.json In some cases, forward slashes should be used to set the explicit path to the credentials file. In "Raw" YAML scalars, the backslash should be used directly. For example, C:\UUID.json .

. In single-quoted scalars, the backslash should be used directly. For example, 'C:\UUID.json' .

. In double-quoted scalars, a forward slash should be used or the backslash should be escaped. For example, "C:\\UUID.json" . --- filename : config.yml --- credentials-file : C : /UUID.json

​ Start the service

To start the service, open the Service Manager, select Cloudflare Tunnel agent and open the General tab. In the Start parameters field, specify the location of the configuration file and place the tunnel run command after the path. For example:

Once applied, you can click Start to run the Tunnel.

The Services UI in Windows will allow you to set Start parameters, and Start the service, but in some cases it may not save. This appears to be a general issue within Windows Services configuration. To save the Start parameters value, we recommend editing the values External link icon Open external link in the Services registry directly.

Alternatively, you can run the following commands to start Cloudflare Tunnel as a service:

C : \ > sc start cloudflared tunnel run

If you are a Powershell user, run this command instead:

PS C : > $Service = Get - Service cloudflared ; $Service . start ( @ ( 'tunnel' , 'run' ) )

cloudflared will set up Recovery Properties of the service so it restarts on failure, but this feature is not fully supported on Windows Server 2003 and Windows XP.

​ Start on reboot

You can configure the service in Windows to start if the machine reboots.